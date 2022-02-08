Wellness Gets an Envious Option with Local Entrepreneur
Be Env Wellness & Aesthetics opens its doors in Pembroke PinesPEMBROKE PINES, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES, February 8, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- As Black History Month enters into its second week, another black woman is making her mark on the beauty and wellness industry by opening Be Env Wellness & Aesthetics, 16652 Sheridan Street, Pembroke Pines, 33331. Created, owned, and operated by Novia Markes, a nurse practitioner and holistic medicine enthusiast, Be Env’s purpose is to help its clients find solutions to their health issues.
Be Env Wellness & Aesthetics meets a specific need as it is the only nurse-owned wellness center in the Pembroke Pines area. As we learned in the year of nurse, these healthcare providers seek their patient’s wellbeing before anything else. Be Env and Markes are no different.
“The mission at Be Env Wellness and Aesthetics is to align physical and mental wellness with empathy and trust,” Markes said when describing her latest business venture. “I’ve been interested in integrated medicine for a long time and I’m excited to now offer additional holistic services to our community.”
Be Env Wellness & Aesthetics now offers:
1. Infrared Sauna
2. IV Hydration Therapy
3. Intramuscular Vitamin & Mineral Shots
4. Teeth Whitening
“I want Pembroke Pines to have access to products and services that I love,” Markes said. “I’ve been using our services long before I got to offer them. I’m also excited to partner with other businesses in our community so we can positively impact the health of South Florida.”
All services now being offered by Be Env are overseen by a nurse practitioner to ensure each customer receives the maximum benefits. As part of its launch week and in honor of Valentine’s Day, Be Env is offering a Month of Beauty package for the price of three weeks.
ABOUT BE ENV WELLNESS & AESTHETICS
Be Env Wellness & Aesthetics’ vision is to enhance its client's innate beauty and overall wellbeing. It empowers and renews the client's sense of self in a safe luxurious environment. Owned and operated by Novia Markes, a nurse practitioner and holistic medicine enthusiast, Be Env’s purpose is to help clients find solutions to health issues. Find Be Env Wellness & Aesthetics at beenvwellness.com or @be.env.
