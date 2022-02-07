Submit Release
News Search

There were 738 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 187,152 in the last 365 days.

Virtual Benefits Workshop on Wed. Feb. 23, 2022

U.S. Department of Veteran Affairs Honolulu Regional Office – Public Contact Team Will host a Virtual Benefits Workshop for Veterans, Family Members, Surviving Spouses, and Community Providers on WEDNESDAY, FEBRUARY 23, 2022 From 4:00PM‐6:00PM in HAWAII / 3:00PM-5:00PM in AMERICAN SAMOA To participate please join us in Cisco Webex by clicking or copying and pasting the below links into your browser: **DOWNLOAD SLIDES at: https://www.benefits.va.gov/honolulu/ https://veteransaffairs.webex.com/veteransaffairs/j.php?MTID=mc3d499b6750ac71d0955ced6341b3d5f You can join via Computer, Phone Audio (1-404-397-1596, 27614281499##), or Webex Mobile App. Meeting Password: Sbk5m33VNy*

February 2022 Hawaii AS Webex Workshop Flyer

You just read:

Virtual Benefits Workshop on Wed. Feb. 23, 2022

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.