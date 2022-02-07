Gov. Ricketts to Lead Trade Mission to UK and Ireland in August

Photo: Gov. Ricketts (podium), State Senator Curt Friesen (right of Gov.), Nebraska Cattlemen’s Beef Association Policy Chair Buck Wehrbein (second from right), and Hudl COO Matt Mueller (far right) at today’s press conference.

Today, Governor Pete Ricketts, the Nebraska Department of Economic Development (DED), and the Nebraska Department of Agriculture (NDA) announced plans for a trade mission to the United Kingdom and Ireland this August 20-28.

“The United Kingdom and Ireland are key trading partners for Nebraska,” said Gov. Ricketts. “Strengthening ties with both countries will raise the profile of our state in Europe and encourage new investment in our communities. I’m excited for the mission and its major potential to grow Nebraska.”

Data from the U.S. Census Bureau and U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Foreign Ag Service shows that exports from Nebraska to the United Kingdom and Ireland totaled around $1.065 billion from 2010-2020. Companies based in the UK also employ 4,494 Nebraskans in 21 communities around the state.

DED Director Anthony L. Goins said that firms interested in helping expand Nebraska’s reach should consider joining the delegation.

“This is a great opportunity for Nebraska companies seeking to explore or expand in the international marketplace,” said Goins. “At the same time, they’ll be helping us represent our state’s industries and grow its global footprint. The resulting investments and partnerships will help strengthen our economy for years to come.”

NDA Director Steve Wellman said he sees room for growth in Nebraska’s agricultural exports to the UK and Ireland, and he encouraged the farming and ranching community to attend.

“There’s a lot of room for growth in ag exports to the United Kingdom and Ireland, particularly in beef, pork, corn, and distillers grains,” said Wellman. “Farmers and ranchers are the best people to tell the story of Nebraska agriculture and show consumers and agribusiness leaders the quality ag products that Nebraska has to offer. I encourage Nebraska agriculture representatives to consider joining us on this upcoming trade mission.”

Businesses interested in participating in the trade mission should contact DED’s Cobus Block at cobus.block@nebraska.gov to apply. Space is limited.

Video of this morning’s press conference is available by clicking here.