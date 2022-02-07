MarieBelle New York Launches 2022 SweetHearts Valentines Collection
Sweet Valentine’s Day Gifts For Your Sweetheart From MarieBelle ChocolatesNEW YORK, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES OF AMERICA, February 7, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- MarieBelle New York is a world-renowned, luxurious chocolate company located in New York's famous Soho District. This Valentine's Day, the flagship retail location at 484 Broome Street provides patrons with a sumptuous shopping experience for the eyes and appetite, complete with lavish window displays designed to warm the heart. MarieBelle Chocolates are artfully wrapped in luxury boxes with colorful ribbons and make the ideal gift. Enjoy the sweetest gift for Valentine's Day or any occasion, available in-store or same-day delivery anywhere in Manhattan.
Celebrate the most romantic time of the year with MarieBelle’s SweetHearts Valentines Collection 2022!
7pc Valentine’s SweetHearts Chocolate Box – Celebrate the most romantic day of the year with this 7-piece box of delectable chocolate from MarieBelle New York's Valentine's Day Collection. It holds 6 handmade chocolate ganaches, each artfully highlighted with love-inspired designs that tell a story, and is elegantly presented in a whimsical heart-shaped box featuring a young couple passionately in love and trimmed with gold accents. This delightful gift is finished with a single red chocolate heart evoking all things sweet and passionate, and it comes wrapped in a complimentary pastel ribbon to ensure its straight from the heart. The charmingly designed boxes are available in Lavender and Turquoise.
Also available is MarieBelle Chocolates’ signature artisanal ganache collections. Each ganache is decorated with a unique Valentine’s Day design that tells a beautiful love story. Together they bring the heart and emotion of Valentine’s Day to life. Another favorite is the SweetHeart Valentine's Day Round Truffle Box, made using only the finest chocolate blended with fresh cream and dark Swiss cocoa powder. These European style truffles are as delicate as they are luscious to eat and are elegantly packaged in a limited edition Izak Zenou designed box.
Visit MarieBelle’s website for more Valentine’s gifts as well as their other incredible edible collections.
mariebelle.com/collections/valentines-collection-2022
About MarieBelle New York:
Woman-owned MarieBelle New York is a world-renowned luxurious global chocolate company. Their fine art edibles are produced in their Brooklyn factory with retail locations throughout New York City and Japan.
Maribel Lieberman, Founder & CEO, grew up on the cacao fields of Honduras. Her rich knowledge of cacao along with her enterprising sensibilities have allowed Maribel to empower other hard-working women of the cacao farms. Her combined passion for chocolate and fashion has inspired her to continuously reinvent how we enjoy and experience the delectable and indulgent world of chocolate.
For almost two decades, MarieBelle New York has been tantalizing both the eyes and the palate with her sophisticated chocolate expressions. Whether it is their signature artisanal ganache lavish truffles and bars, or their incomparable Aztec Hot Chocolate (listed on Oprah's Favorite Things) - the name MarieBelle is synonymous with everything that is refined, beautifully designed and decadent.
“Life is all about the pleasure and happiness we find in food, art and beauty.” – Maribel Lieberman, Chocolatier
MarieBelle New York (SoHo)
484 Broome Street
New York, NY 10013
(212) 925-6999 x1
MarieBelle at the Kitano Hotel (Midtown)
66 Park Avenue
New York, NY 10016
(212) 885-7177
For more information about MarieBelle Chocolates, visit www.mariebelle.com
Facebook: MarieBelleNewYork | Twitter: @MarieBelleNY | Instagram: @mariebelleofficial
Norah Lawlor
Lawlor Media Group, Inc.
