Governor Abbott Delivers Remarks At Great Lakes Cheese Facility Construction Site In Abilene

February 7, 2022 | Austin, Texas | Press Release

Governor Greg Abbott today held a press conference at the construction site of the new Great Lakes Cheese (GLC) packaging and distribution facility in Abilene. The Governor also presented GLC with a signed proclamation and Texas flag to officially welcome the company to the Lone Star State. The Governor was joined by Abilene Mayor Anthony Williams, GLC Board Chairman Heidi Eller, and the Office of the Governor's Economic Development and Tourism Executive Director Adriana Cruz.

During his remarks, the Governor noted that GLC's new packaging and distribution facility would be one of the largest economic development projects in Abilene in decades.

"Great Lakes Cheese is committed to integrity, innovation, and excellence – making it the perfect kind of business to bring to the people of Abilene," said Governor Abbott. "Low taxes, reasonable regulations, and a diverse workforce continue to attract excellent companies to our state, and I thank the Development Corporation of Abilene and Mayor Anthony Williams for their hard work to bring such a stellar company to the Lone Star State."

In April 2021, Governor Abbott announced that GLC would be establishing this new packaging and distribution facility, creating over 500 new jobs and bringing almost $185 million in capital investment. A Texas Enterprise Fund grant of $3,000,000 was extended to GLC. GLC is a manufacturer and packager of natural and processed bulk, shredded, and sliced cheeses.

