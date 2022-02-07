Submit Release
News Search

There were 733 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 187,143 in the last 365 days.

Learn to Hunt Wild Turkeys— Registration Now Open

CONTACT: Josh Mackay: (603) 271-0459 Lisa Collins: (603) 271-3212 February 7, 2022

Concord, NH – Registration is now open for a special turkey hunting program co-sponsored by the New Hampshire Fish and Game Department and local National Wild Turkey Federation (NWTF) chapters. These workshops are designed for new or novice turkey hunters in preparation for the 2022 spring turkey hunting season, which opens on May 1 and runs through May 31.

The workshop is dedicated to teaching you everything you need to know to have a safe and successful turkey hunt, including choosing a shotgun and ammunition, scouting for birds, how and when to call, what gear you will need, the regulations that apply to turkey hunting, and much more.

To register and attend, you must be at least 18 years of age. Participants ages 10-18 may attend with a registered parent or guardian, but both participants must register for the event in advance. The cost is $40 per person. The fee includes materials, instruction, at least one turkey call to take home for practice, lunch, and a one-year membership to the National Wild Turkey Federation. Payment can be made on the day of the event by cash or check payable to NWTF-NH.

Registrations are being taken on a first-come, first-served basis, and space is limited.

Locations and dates of instruction include:

  • March 26: NH Fish and Game Department Headquarters, 11 Hazen Drive Concord NH. Class begins at 9:00 a.m. and concludes at 3:00 p.m.
  • March 26: Raymond Baptist Church, 145 Route 27, Raymond, NH. Class begins at 8:00 a.m. and concludes at 4:00 p.m.

To register visit: https://nh-events-web.s3licensing.com/Event/AllEvents?EventTypeId=167.

You just read:

Learn to Hunt Wild Turkeys— Registration Now Open

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.