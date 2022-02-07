Learn to Hunt Wild Turkeys— Registration Now Open

CONTACT: Josh Mackay: (603) 271-0459 Lisa Collins: (603) 271-3212 February 7, 2022

Concord, NH – Registration is now open for a special turkey hunting program co-sponsored by the New Hampshire Fish and Game Department and local National Wild Turkey Federation (NWTF) chapters. These workshops are designed for new or novice turkey hunters in preparation for the 2022 spring turkey hunting season, which opens on May 1 and runs through May 31.

The workshop is dedicated to teaching you everything you need to know to have a safe and successful turkey hunt, including choosing a shotgun and ammunition, scouting for birds, how and when to call, what gear you will need, the regulations that apply to turkey hunting, and much more.

To register and attend, you must be at least 18 years of age. Participants ages 10-18 may attend with a registered parent or guardian, but both participants must register for the event in advance. The cost is $40 per person. The fee includes materials, instruction, at least one turkey call to take home for practice, lunch, and a one-year membership to the National Wild Turkey Federation. Payment can be made on the day of the event by cash or check payable to NWTF-NH.

Registrations are being taken on a first-come, first-served basis, and space is limited.

Locations and dates of instruction include:

March 26 : NH Fish and Game Department Headquarters, 11 Hazen Drive Concord NH. Class begins at 9:00 a.m. and concludes at 3:00 p.m.

: NH Fish and Game Department Headquarters, 11 Hazen Drive Concord NH. Class begins at 9:00 a.m. and concludes at 3:00 p.m. March 26: Raymond Baptist Church, 145 Route 27, Raymond, NH. Class begins at 8:00 a.m. and concludes at 4:00 p.m.

To register visit: https://nh-events-web.s3licensing.com/Event/AllEvents?EventTypeId=167.