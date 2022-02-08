Bob Cellucci Joins Agility CMS as Chief Operating Officer
Agility CMS, a Enterprise-grade headless CMS for both marketers and developers, has announced Bob Cellucci as the company’s new COO.
Cellucci, who had previously been the Chief Operating Officer at e-Spirit, will be focused on elevating Customer Success and Organizational Effectiveness as Agility CMS scales to meet growing Enterprise customer demand. Cellucci's expertise in these areas will be crucial for Agility CMS going forward.
Cellucci, who had previously been the Chief Operating Officer at e-Spirit, will be focused on elevating Customer Success and Organizational Effectiveness as Agility CMS scales to meet growing Enterprise customer demand. Cellucci’s expertise in these areas will be crucial for Agility CMS going forward.
“We’re seeing an increase in demand for API-based headless solutions as we continue to double down on composability of our CMS. Adding Bob to our leadership team will aid us in providing additional value for our growing enterprise customer base,” said Agility CMS CEO Jon Voigt.
Cellucci boasts extensive experience and results aligning people, processes, systems, and culture to achieve growth objectives in small to midsize companies. Having led sales, marketing, and channel teams to close several Fortune 1,000 deals and increased sales revenue at organizations of all sizes, Cellucci’s almost three decades of experience will be invaluable to Agility CMS.
“I’m happy to join Jon, Joel, and the Agility CMS team following a solid growth year for the company. Having worked in the headless CMS and DXP space over time, it was easy to see that all the key pieces are here. The cloud-native product is architecturally and functionally sound for both content authors and developers,” said Cellucci.
“The leadership is experienced, and the whole team is smart. Most importantly, customers are engaged, and their feedback is positive. I’m looking forward to focusing on Customer Success and Organizational Effectiveness as we set a course to scale the business,” he added.
Agility CMS continues its upward momentum following placement as a Leader in G2’s Winter Grid for Headless CMS and the debut of its integration in the Vercel marketplace. Cellucci will play a crucial role in Agility CMS’ journey towards a composable future as they continue to innovate in the digital space in order to meet enterprise customer needs.
About Agility CMS
Agility CMS is an Enterprise-grade Headless CMS that enables marketing and development teams to create and manage content across their digital properties. The CMS’ hybrid approach reduces the creative limitations and security concerns created by the legacy and pure headless CMS platforms. It provides complete creative freedom for web developers while retaining familiar authoring tools to editors and content creators.
