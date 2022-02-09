NEUROSCIENCE and AI in the WORKPLACE: ZXEREX to ADD FITNESS SCREENING for FATIGUE and SLEEP DEPRIVATION
THE EYES ARE A WINDOW INTO THE WORKINGS OF THE BRAIN
"90% of Employers Say 'Impairment' at Work Means More than Just Substances".”SCOTTSDALE, ARIZONA, USA, February 9, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Known for its work with Marijuana and opioid impairment, ZXEREX Corporation is launching ZXEREX Safe™, a rapid non-invasive eye screening test that detects temporary neurologic impairment found with fatigue and sleep deprivation.
— National Safety Council Survey
The idea for this screening eye test began at Arizona State University and neuroscientists at the Barrow Neurological Institute in Phoenix. The underlying science was validated in human studies on fatigue and other neurologic disorders. The research led to the development of a biosignature for fatigue, and sleep deprivation. ZXEREX sponsored human research at SUNY Downstate Medical Center to determine Marijuana’s effect on the centers of the brain that control eye movement. This work led to the development of a unique Marijuana biosignature indicative of intoxication. Under a NIH/NIDA/SBIR grant, ZXEREX is currently developing a biomarker of impairment due to the effect of opioids on the oculomotor system.
ZXEREX Safe™ is a patented screening technology that detects changes in a person’s eye movements resulting from fatigue, sleep deprivation, and drugs. The screening takes two minutes and is ideal for the workplace and can be used as often as desired. When combined with an employer’s internal safety program, ZXEREX Safe™ will help to reduce workplace injuries, casualty losses, and absenteeism, while increasing worker productivity.
A National Safety Council survey revealed that 90% of employers say "impairment" at work means More than Just Substances. They found that a typical employer with 1,000 employees can expect to experience more than $1 million lost to fatigue each year: $272,000 due to absenteeism and $776,000 due to presenteeism (being on the job but not being fully functional). An additional $536,000 in healthcare costs could be avoided with the optimization of employee sleep health.
As a rapid and objective indicator of impairment, ZXEREX Safe™ serves as a deterrent to employees showing up impaired or becoming impaired on the job. Compounded by the rapidly growing use of recreational Marijuana, there is a compelling need for an impairment-free workplace. Though COVID-19 is still a challenge, ZXEREX believes that these issues are leading many companies to adopt safety programs and policies that address drug use, fatigue, and stress.
ZXEREX-Safe™ workplace screening is an important step for injury prevention and mitigation of its economic impact on the company, its employees, and their families.
Please visit our website to learn more about ZXEREX Safe™ and to learn how your company can participate. For more information, visit ZXEREX CORPORATION at http://www.zxerex.com.
