Submit Release
News Search

There were 892 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 187,220 in the last 365 days.

NEUROSCIENCE and AI in the WORKPLACE: ZXEREX to ADD FITNESS SCREENING for FATIGUE and SLEEP DEPRIVATION

THE EYES ARE A WINDOW INTO THE WORKINGS OF THE BRAIN

"90% of Employers Say 'Impairment' at Work Means More than Just Substances".”
— National Safety Council Survey
SCOTTSDALE, ARIZONA, USA, February 9, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Known for its work with Marijuana and opioid impairment, ZXEREX Corporation is launching ZXEREX Safe™, a rapid non-invasive eye screening test that detects temporary neurologic impairment found with fatigue and sleep deprivation.

The idea for this screening eye test began at Arizona State University and neuroscientists at the Barrow Neurological Institute in Phoenix. The underlying science was validated in human studies on fatigue and other neurologic disorders. The research led to the development of a biosignature for fatigue, and sleep deprivation. ZXEREX sponsored human research at SUNY Downstate Medical Center to determine Marijuana’s effect on the centers of the brain that control eye movement. This work led to the development of a unique Marijuana biosignature indicative of intoxication. Under a NIH/NIDA/SBIR grant, ZXEREX is currently developing a biomarker of impairment due to the effect of opioids on the oculomotor system.

ZXEREX Safe™ is a patented screening technology that detects changes in a person’s eye movements resulting from fatigue, sleep deprivation, and drugs. The screening takes two minutes and is ideal for the workplace and can be used as often as desired. When combined with an employer’s internal safety program, ZXEREX Safe™ will help to reduce workplace injuries, casualty losses, and absenteeism, while increasing worker productivity.

A National Safety Council survey revealed that 90% of employers say "impairment" at work means More than Just Substances. They found that a typical employer with 1,000 employees can expect to experience more than $1 million lost to fatigue each year: $272,000 due to absenteeism and $776,000 due to presenteeism (being on the job but not being fully functional). An additional $536,000 in healthcare costs could be avoided with the optimization of employee sleep health.

As a rapid and objective indicator of impairment, ZXEREX Safe™ serves as a deterrent to employees showing up impaired or becoming impaired on the job. Compounded by the rapidly growing use of recreational Marijuana, there is a compelling need for an impairment-free workplace. Though COVID-19 is still a challenge, ZXEREX believes that these issues are leading many companies to adopt safety programs and policies that address drug use, fatigue, and stress.

ZXEREX-Safe™ workplace screening is an important step for injury prevention and mitigation of its economic impact on the company, its employees, and their families.

Please visit our website to learn more about ZXEREX Safe™ and to learn how your company can participate. For more information, visit ZXEREX CORPORATION at http://www.zxerex.com.

Richard Besserman
ZXEREX CORPORATION
+1 480-518-9905
rb@zxerex.com

You just read:

NEUROSCIENCE and AI in the WORKPLACE: ZXEREX to ADD FITNESS SCREENING for FATIGUE and SLEEP DEPRIVATION

Distribution channels: Aviation & Aerospace Industry, Banking, Finance & Investment Industry, Building & Construction Industry, Military Industry, Shipping, Storage & Logistics


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.