NEXTSHIB launched a decentralized social network for cryptocurrencies

/EIN News/ -- Eindhoven, Netherlands, Feb. 07, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Meme tokens and dogecoins have been an integral part of the ongoing market-wide bull run in the cryptocurrency markets. Even with the numerous tokens flooding the market, NEXTSHIB will gain traction and popularity with its own social network for crypto lovers.



NEXTSHIB’s social network will combine many essential aspects to provide a complete and uncomplicated user experience. Holders of NEXTSHIB can build their own blog, post articles on the social network, sell things on the market, earn money from the services, or just chat with other crypto users. Best of all, a crypto wallet is included. All this can be done with one click, and this is just the beginning of the extra features that will be released to the social media platform on mobile phones. Users can chat and pay with the same encryption as Bitcoin, leading to much mainstream attention around the token. NEXTSHIB will get increasingly more adoption in the current crypto environment.

Because social media platforms can grow at lightning speed, we are already busy running NEXTSHIB on its own blockchain. This blockchain, NEXT Smart Chain, makes performing transactions (up to 300,000 per second) at minimal costs possible. The blockchain is backward-compatible with all other tokens and decentralized applications released via Ethereum or Binance Smart Chain. This unique solution makes integrating many cryptocurrencies with a large community possible.

How was NEXTSHIB born?

In December 2021, we sought to bind a community to us through cryptocurrency with a kind of promotional token, but a sustainable one that will be popular after a while. That’s how the idea arose to release a meme coin that eventually became a cute dog NEXTSHIB and appeals to everyone — young and old.

We chose a dog as our companion to introduce people to crypto and guide newcomers. The crypto market is growing rapidly with DeFi, NFTs, DAOs, and so on. Most people do not understand these terms. Therefore, we wish to familiarize people and provide education in these subjects with real-life use cases. To do this, we decided to offer NFTs and DeFi products through the social platform itself. One of the projects that we launched is the NEXTRONAUGHTS NFTs.



Nextronaughts are one-of-a-kind space-dog NFT avatars. The NFT appeals to crypto fans around the world with 7,777 original artworks. Only seven are ultra rare, portraying the likenesses of a pirate, Julius Caesar, Albert Einstein, Donald Trump, and even Darth Vader. Rare avatars have the potential to become the next million-dollar NFT. The Nextronaughts marketplace allows users to buy their NFTs through a fair launch. Users mint in advance a unique ID to which one of the 7,777 pictures is linked. After everything is sold out, the user will see which NFT he has received. These avatars can be used on the NEXTSHIB platform.

Due to its enormous popularity, the NFTs will be issued via the Solana blockchain and tradable via Solanart. This will benefit our investors by making the NFTs tradable on a considerable exchange for nonfungible tokens.



NEXTSHIB: The potential social network of Web 3.0



The social network NEXTSHIB has the potential for enormous growth. The market for NFTs and MEME tokens is exploding. A meme coin with its own social network and the ability to support DeFi, NFTs, and Web3 will ensure that NEXTSHIB can piggyback on this. Ultimately, the new communities will find and strengthen the possibilities to bring crypto projects to the attention of a large group of crypto enthusiasts. Projects can take advantage of this opportunity and get involved in our community to quickly realize, promote, and simultaneously leverage tokens and complicated dApps.

Decentralization is the future. The initiative believes that placing the organization in a position of community control is consistent with its values and with those of the community and industry at large. Keeping NEXTSHIB will therefore have a say in the future decisions and directions of the social media platform. The community will nominate members; these members will then lead discussions and make decisions on behalf of the community, while important issues will be put to the community’s vote. The founder will stay onboard to ensure that the project benefits from his expertise and the vision that the social network’s users form.



To know more about NEXTSHIB, visit our website at nextshib.com

