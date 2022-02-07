Peptide Synthesis Market to Reach US$ 1.7 Bn by 2032 - Comprehensive Research Report by FMI

/EIN News/ -- The occurrence of Covid -19 has worked as a boon for peptide synthesis market, as adoption of the process has increased for vaccine and drug research and development programs



DUBAI, United Arab Emirates, Feb. 07, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- As per the peptide synthesis market survey by Future Market Insights (FMI), the peptide synthesis market is forecasted to register a CAGR of 7% from 2022 to 2032.

Attributes Details Peptide Synthesis Market CAGR (2022 – 2032) 7% Peptide Synthesis Market (2026) US$ 720 Mn Peptide Synthesis Market Attraction Asia Pacific to witness highest growth and

North America to maintain dominance

Growth in this market is majorly influenced by the prevalence of a wide range of applications of peptides in the treatment of various lifestyle disorders, such as cancers, diabetes, and obesity.

Owing to their large chemical space, high biological activity, and low toxicity, peptide synthesis in pharmaceutical manufacturing is increasingly being considered as active in drug development and in turn is expected to flourish the peptide synthesis market and rise the adoption of peptide synthesis process.

Peptides generate billions of dollars in revenue in oncology, diabetes, and obesity, among other therapeutic areas.

The COVID-19 pandemic has prompted major pharmaceutical and biotechnology firms, as well as peptide synthesis firms, to invest in therapeutic and peptide-based vaccine research and development. Also, peptide synthesis has risen to the forefront due to increased demand for peptide synthesis drugs and vaccines.

The peptide-based approach marks a pivotal point as peptides have demonstrated unique selectivity and specificity toward specific targets.

CoVac-1 is a peptide-based vaccine candidate that combines SARS-CoV-2 T-cell epitopes derived from various viral proteins with the Toll-like receptor 1/2 agonist XS15 emulsified in Montanide ISA51 VG, with the goal of inducing profound SARS-CoV-2 T-cell immunity to combat COVID-19.

Such advancements have resulted in an emerging trend in peptide synthesis market, thereby surged the demand for reagents and equipment used in the production of peptides.

The lack of a unified set of regulations has made obtaining approvals for therapeutic peptides toilsome, limiting their application areas. This is regarded as a major impediment to the growth of the global peptide synthesis market.

Considering all of the above-mentioned factors, the peptide synthesis market size is expected to be around US$ 720 Mn by 2026.

Key Takeaways

Peptide synthesis market future trends suggests that the market is anticipated to be dominated by the reagents segment.

suggests that the market is anticipated to be dominated by the reagents segment. The historical performance of the peptide synthesis market was modest with the valuation of US$ 514 in 2021.

The APAC peptide synthesis market is expected to continue to grow at the fastest rate, owing to increased investments by pharmaceutical as well as increased R&D activities in the region's countries.

Based on end use, pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies are expected to hold a significant market share due to the increasing use of peptides for therapeutic drug development .

. By technology, the segment of solid-phase peptide synthesis is expected to advance at faster pace due to ease of peptide purification.



“High prevalence of chronic diseases, and increased investments in the development of structure-based drug designs can all be attributed to North America's large peptide synthesis market share as the rising number of cancer cases is expected to drive peptide synthesis market growth and as per the World Health Organization article, 18.1 million new cancer cases are reported worldwide each year. Add to that the demand for immunity-boosting drugs in the times of COVID-19 and the market potential seems conducive.” says an FMI analyst.

Comparative View of Adjacent Peptide Synthesis Market

Attributes Peptide Synthesis Market Peptide Therapeutics Market Custom Peptide Synthesis Services Market CAGR



(2022-2032) 7% 8% 7% Market Value



(2026) US$ 720 Mn US$ 51 Bn US$ 700 Mn Growth Factor Development of new and advanced peptide synthesizers to propel growth. Favorable payer infrastructure in developed regions to bode well for the market. Surge in drug research activities to offer growth opportunities. Opportunity Increasing penetration of biotech companies in Asia Pacific to favor regional growth outlook. Increasing use of immunopeptides during COVID-19 pandemic. Multiple service areas—creation of antibodies, design enzymes, and testing of drugs—to unlock new potential. Key Trends Focus on personalized medicines to offer opportunities. Extensive adoption of R&D activities to favor growth in the market. Increase investment to improve capabilities.

Competitive Landscape:

The global peptide synthesis market is dominated by the following companies:

CEM Corporation, Merck KGaA, PuroSynth, Syngene, Lonza, GenScript Biotech Corporation, Novo Nordisk A/S, Bachem Holding AG, ThermoFisher Scientific Inc., Gyros Protein Technologies, Creative Diagnostics, Biotage AB and AAPPTec among others.

Some peptide synthesis companies are expanding their market position through various strategies such as acquisitions, mergers, and research collaborations, whereas others are maintaining their market share by introducing new products.

CEM Corporation unveiled Liberty PRO, the world's first large-scale automated microwave peptide synthesiser. The system can synthesise 1 kg of crude peptide per batch in reaction vessels ranging in size from 1 to 15 litres, with unrivalled purity, speed, and waste reduction fueling market revenue share.

Pfizer, Inc. and Imcyse SA have announced a research collaboration to develop Imotope, a specifically modified peptide. This peptide was developed to treat rheumatoid arthritis and the same augurs well for the future of peptide development.

