Submit Release
News Search

There were 731 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 187,140 in the last 365 days.

Fish and Wildlife Almanac (published February 7, 2022)

DNR webinar covers winter camping

The Minnesota Department of Natural Resources invites Minnesotans interested in learning about the basics of winter camping to attend a webinar at noon on Wednesday, Feb. 9.

Jason Jech from the Red Wing Environmental Learning Center will talk about some of the equipment needed, plus tips and tricks for enjoying the adventure.

The free webinar is part of the DNR’s Minnesota Outdoor Skills and Stewardship Series, which aims to give participants quick, relevant information on upcoming seasons and events, and skills to help enjoy these opportunities. Registration is required, and more information is available on the outdoor skills and stewardship page of the DNR website (mndnr.gov/discover).

Apply for turkey permits in Mille Lacs, Carlos Avery, Whitewater WMAs by Feb. 11

Turkey hunters have until Friday, Feb. 11, to apply for turkey hunting permits for the A-C spring hunting seasons in the Mille Lacs, Carlos Avery, and Whitewater wildlife management areas. This application is required for turkey hunters age 18 and over hoping to bag a tom turkey with a firearm in these WMAs. Successful applicants will be selected through a permit lottery.

All other spring turkey licenses will go on sale March 1 for hunting that takes place during several seasons from mid-April to the end of May. Turkey hunting season dates and other details are available on the DNR wild turkey hunting page (mndnr.gov/hunting/turkey).

You just read:

Fish and Wildlife Almanac (published February 7, 2022)

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.