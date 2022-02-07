Fish and Wildlife Almanac (published February 7, 2022)

DNR webinar covers winter camping

The Minnesota Department of Natural Resources invites Minnesotans interested in learning about the basics of winter camping to attend a webinar at noon on Wednesday, Feb. 9.

Jason Jech from the Red Wing Environmental Learning Center will talk about some of the equipment needed, plus tips and tricks for enjoying the adventure.

The free webinar is part of the DNR’s Minnesota Outdoor Skills and Stewardship Series, which aims to give participants quick, relevant information on upcoming seasons and events, and skills to help enjoy these opportunities. Registration is required, and more information is available on the outdoor skills and stewardship page of the DNR website (mndnr.gov/discover).

Apply for turkey permits in Mille Lacs, Carlos Avery, Whitewater WMAs by Feb. 11

Turkey hunters have until Friday, Feb. 11, to apply for turkey hunting permits for the A-C spring hunting seasons in the Mille Lacs, Carlos Avery, and Whitewater wildlife management areas. This application is required for turkey hunters age 18 and over hoping to bag a tom turkey with a firearm in these WMAs. Successful applicants will be selected through a permit lottery.

All other spring turkey licenses will go on sale March 1 for hunting that takes place during several seasons from mid-April to the end of May. Turkey hunting season dates and other details are available on the DNR wild turkey hunting page (mndnr.gov/hunting/turkey).