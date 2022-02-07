iStart Valley and OpenGrants announce partnership for Startups Grant funding
EINPresswire.com/ -- iStart Valley, a Nonprofit Business Accelerator is partnering with Open Grants, a grant search engine and marketplace of independent grant experts for startups, nonprofits, and small business.
The partnership will bring easy access to seamless grant search and application experience of OpenGrants to the startups, entrepreneurs, nonprofits, and Innovators. Better and easier access to funds from grant-making sources means accelerated access to capital that’s one of the primary hurdles for the early-stage Startups.
OpenGrants is on a mission to deploy modern financial infrastructure to support efficient, equitable, and transparent grant funding processes. Run by an experienced and passionate team of entrepreneurs, technologists and philosophers, OpenGrants is building Tools and Community to solve the major challenges in Grant Funding.
MJ Charmani, Founder and Chair of iStart Valley said, “We are thrilled with this new partnership to offer a unique platform that will benefit early-stage Startups, innovators, creators and aspiring entrepreneurs that we work with and also to broader community”.
Early-stage startups, Entrepreneurs, Innovators that are in search of sources for grant funding can reach out to iStart Valley @ https://www.istartvalley.org/index.php/contact-us to avail the benefit of 6 months free OpenGrants Pro level access to find grants on your own, or hire an expert to help you search, apply for, and manage your grant @ www.opengrants.io.
About iStart Valley
iStart Valley Inc., is a leading non-profit Business Accelerator for Technology based Startups. Our goal is to provide best-in-class resources for aspiring entrepreneurs to turn their creative ideas into growing Tech Startups. We help building the ecosystem by providing a viable pool of startups, innovators and aspiring entrepreneurs. Ranked #23 on MAVS TOP 100 and awarded as “Social Enterprise for Outstanding Innovation” by D-CEO and Communities Foundation of Texas, iStart Valley has gained the reputation of being one of the Great Nonprofits, three years in a row.
MJ Charmani
MJ Charmani
iStart Valley
+1 469-200-3085
info@istartvalley.org