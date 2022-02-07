Batch Ice Cream Recalled

The Rhode Island Department of Health (RIDOH) is advising consumers that Royal Ice Cream Company is recalling specific lots of Batch Ice Cream because they have the potential to be contaminated with Listeria monocytogenes, an organism which can cause serious and sometimes fatal infections in young children, frail or elderly people, and others with weakened immune systems. Lots of vanilla, ginger, and mocha chip ice cream from Batch are being recalled.

The effected ice cream was distributed to Market Baskets in Massachusetts, Big Y stores in Massachusetts and Connecticut, and Roach Brothers Markets in Massachusetts.

The products are packaged in paper 16-ounce pints with the Batch Ice Cream brand name and flavors on the front. Products are coded with the Date of Manufacture as 1/19/22 and Best By: 7/19/23, found on the bottom of the cup. UPC Vanilla – 837654968505; Ginger – 83765496856; Mocha chip – 83765496853.

No illnesses have been reported to date. The recall was initiated by Royal Ice Cream after FDA sampling revealed the presence of Listeria monocytogenes on processing equipment.

Consumers who have purchased Batch Ice Cream with the effected dates and flavors are urged to return it to the place of purchase for a full refund. Consumers with questions may contact the company at 860-649-5358, Monday thru Friday 7:30 to 5:00 EST.