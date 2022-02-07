Black History Cards launched to introduce Black collectors to CNFTs and promote Black History education
EINPresswire.com/ -- The Black History cards are a new way for persons to participate in the Black History experience. The cards are a type of membership NFTs that gives holders early access to the BlackHistoryDAO, among other exclusive benefits.
There are often debates regarding how best persons can celebrate Black History at different levels of society. The developments in technology make it easy to create a solution that will help everyone participate and enjoy Black History while building black communities.
The Black History cards will feature different famous black people worldwide. The first card will feature the world's richest man, King Mansa Musa of Mali, Africa. "The idea is to start the series from Africa with a positive icon, a new generation of history and tech buffs can relate to. The true black story started from Royalty and Power," shared a spokesperson for the company.
The Black History Cards will reward members, owners of this original Mansa Musa edition with dividends from proceeds of our future investment in gold-backed stablecoins.
The cards give people access to the DAO.
This decentralized organization is represented by rules encoded like a computer program. It operates with a high level of transparency. There is no central authority; instead, the organization's members are in charge.
The BlackHistoryDAO was created and is managed by individuals who support teaching more about Black history.
BlackHistoryDAO is using the Cardano Blockchain to reach this goal.
The Cardano blockchain provides visionaries with the requisite tools to enhance their potential and generate the right global change. The community stretches throughout various continents, including North America and Asia.
The Cardano NFT or CNFT is an NFT made using the Cardano blockchain.
It has cost-effective gas fees and is more environmentally friendly than all other NFTs.
The Black History Cards will also give access or rights to NFT sets, private community chats, announcements, exclusive NFT videos, early access to partner NFT projects, and more.
A portion of proceeds from this sale will be donated to Black cancer charity.
To buy a membership card or learn more about the project, visit blackhistory.cards.
