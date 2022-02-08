E-bike Subscription Platform Market is Anticipated to Witness Growth in Revenue over US$ 4.2 Bn by 2031

E-bike Subscription Platform Market 2022-2031

PUNE, MAHARASHTRA, INDIA, February 8, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- E-bike Subscription Platform Market 2022-2031

New Study Reports "E-bike Subscription Platform Market 2022 Global Opportunities, Challenges, Strategies and Forecasts 2031" has been Added on PersistenceMarketResearch.

Report Details:

This report provides in depth study of “E-bike Subscription Platform Market” using SWOT analysis i.e. Strength, Weakness, Opportunities and Threat to the organization. The E-bike Subscription Platform Market report also provides an in-depth survey of key players in the market which is based on the various objectives of an organization such as profiling, the product outline, the quantity of production, required raw material, and the financial health of the organization.

The global e-bike subscription platform market is estimated to accelerate a high CAGR of 15.2% over the forecast period (2022-2031). As such, the market is set to expand around 3.6X and close in on a valuation of US$ 4.2 Bn by 2031.

Environmental issues are major concerns that have been taken up seriously by the governments of many countries. Reduction in the sales of conventional vehicles and switch to encourage consumers into buying electric vehicles has been one of the major challenges faced by many countries. Therefore, governments of a few countries such as the U.S., Canada, and Germany have started offering incentives, subsidies, and tax reductions to consumers boost the sales of electric vehicles. Other countries in the South Asia & Pacific region are also on course to offer incentives to consumers, providing an opportunity for growth of the market.

With the concept gaining immense popularity, developments in this space and more frequent that ever:

In April 2022, Zoomo introduced the Zoomo Sport e-bike. This e-bike comes with intelligent features such as GPS tracker, Zoomo recovery, intelligent traction control that auto detects wet roads, and reduction in wheel slippage.

In November 2019, Bolt Bikes, an Australia-based startup, launched flexible subscriptions for electric bikes on a week-to-week contract for US$ 39. Additional facilities on the platform include fleet management, financing, and servicing of e-bikes.

Key Players:

The report has profiled some of the Important players prevalent in the global like – Zoomo, Dance, Zygg, Zypp, eBikeGo, Yulu, COO Rides, Uber, Dash Rides, Moby Bikes Ltd, Ather Energy and more.

This report covers the sales volume, price, revenue, gross margin, manufacturers, suppliers, distributors, intermediaries, customers, historical growth and future perspectives in the E-bike Subscription Platform.

Key Takeaways from Market Study

Demand for the pay-as-you-go revenue model is estimated to surge. However, the monthly revenue model is estimated to continue to hold a significant market share through 2031.

The e-scooter segment is expected to emerge as a high-growth pocket in the market. However, the e-bicycle segment is estimated to dominate market share through 2031.

By end user, the commercial sector is currently leading the market. However, demand from the e-Commerce sector is likely to surge at a robust CAGR of nearly 19% through 2031.

The South Asia & Pacific market is expected to register a high CAGR owing to growing demand for e-bikes due to promotions and offers provided by market players in the region.

The market for e-bike subscription platforms in Japan and South Korea is expected to surge at CAGRs of around 19% and 17%, respectively.

“E-bike subscription platform providers should focus on offering e-bikes with intelligent features such as GPS tracking, traction control, remote locking, and crash detection,” says a Persistence Market Research analyst.

Region Coverage (Regional Production, Demand & Forecast by Countries etc.):

North America (U.S., Canada, Mexico)

Europe (Germany, U.K., France, Italy, Russia, Spain etc.)

Asia-Pacific (China, India, Japan, Southeast Asia etc.)

South America (Brazil, Argentina etc.)

Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, South Africa etc.)

Key Stakeholders

E-bike Subscription Platform Market Manufacturers

E-bike Subscription Platform Market Distributors/Traders/Wholesalers

E-bike Subscription Platform Market Subcomponent Manufacturers

Industry Association

Downstream Vendors

Major Highlights of the E-bike Subscription Platform Market Report:

The E-bike Subscription Platform Market analysis report offers an in-depth study of the potential market growth opportunities and challenges.

The report dives deeper into the market and explains the dynamic factors bolstering market growth.

The report deeply assesses the current, historical market size, market share, and revenue growth rates to offer accurate market projections for the forecast period.

The report analyzes the E-bike Subscription Platform Market presence across major regions of the world.

It determines the production & consumption capacities and demand & supply dynamics of each regional market.

The report further illustrates the intense competition among the key market players and highlights their effective business expansion plans and strategies.

It provides company overview and SWOT analysis of each of the market players.

Key Questions Answered in This Report.

What will the Market growth rate in Future?

What are the key factors driving the global Market?

Who are the key manufacturers in Market space?

What are the opportunities and threats faced by the vendors in the global industry?

What are sales, revenue, and price analysis by regions of industry?

