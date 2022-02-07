Submit Release
$10,000 Friday Night Mega Millions Winner

Powerball jackpot grows to $147 million; Mega Millions reaches $31 million; Mississippi Match 5 increases to $415,000

JACKSON, MISS. – One lucky player won a cool $10,000 from the Friday, Feb. 4, Mega Millions® drawing, continuing last week’s steady stream of Mississippi Lottery winners.

The player purchased her winning ticket from Silver Slipper Casino and Hotel at 5000 South Beach Boulevard in Bay St. Louis. She used Quick Pick to choose her numbers.

The lucky player matched four out of five white balls and the Mega Ball. The winning Mega Millions numbers from Friday night’s drawing were: 7, 16, 34, 44 and 61 with a Mega Ball of 24 and a Megaplier of 4. The player did not purchase the Megaplier. For an additional dollar, the player could have quadrupled the $10,000 prize for a total of $40,000.

Monday Jackpot Update

Tonight’s Powerball® drawing is now up to $147 million. The jackpot for Tuesday night’s Mega Millions drawing is $31 million, whilethe jackpot for Tuesday’s Mississippi Match 5 drawing is $415,000.

