Submit Release
News Search

There were 559 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 186,956 in the last 365 days.

PraSaga™ Joins the Reverse Logistics Association for their 18th Annual Event in Las Vegas

/EIN News/ -- PraSaga

Zug, Switzerland, Feb. 07, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- PraSaga is honored to announce they have joined the Reverse Logistics Association (RLA) as a Silver Member. PraSaga will attend the 18th Annual RLA Conference happening in Las Vegas, February 7th - 9th. Each year the RLA event is the premier worldwide conference where Third-Party Solution Partners are able to connect with Manufacturers and Retailers in an effort to help them become aware of Reverse Logistics support on a global basis.  

“We are proud to have Prasaga as our newest Silver member of the Reverse Logistics Association (RLA), joining over 200 member companies with a community of users numbering over 20,000,” said Tony Sciarrotta, Executive Director of the RLA. 

RLA’s event includes speakers from top corporations such as Best Buy, The Home Depot, Walmart, Dell Technologies, and many others. As a Foundation, PraSaga is focused on providing our layer one blockchain technology to the entire world including providing improvements to industries within the global supply chain using SagaChain.  

“As a new member of the Reverse Logistics Association, we are looking forward to attending the RLA event and engaging with the community,” stated Nicole Colwell, Executive VP of the PraSaga Partner & Channel Ecosystem. “With PraSaga’s efforts to improve the global supply chain, we see reverse logistics as an area that can experience a significant positive impact with our technology.”  

This news follows PraSaga’s recent announcement of their participation in the upcoming 9th Annual Agora Global Blockchain Congress event in Dubai in February. 

About the Reverse Logistics Association 

RLA is the authoritative body for best practices related to reverse logistics. RLA is a member-driven, global trade association for the returns and reverse industry. The RLA offers information, research, solutions, and facilitates networking introductions for manufacturers, retail companies, and third-party providers. Their goal is to educate and inform reverse logistics professionals globally and be the voice of the reverse industry. Visit www.RLA.org for more information on the association. 

About PraSaga 

PraSaga is building the next generation of Layer One blockchain. PraSaga’s technology solution solves many of the limitations that plague first-generation Layer One blockchains. The SagaChain successfully addresses lowering transaction fees, extensibility for supply chains, and significantly lowers development costs. PraSaga is a Swiss Foundation with American offices in Las Vegas, Nevada. 

***** 

For the original news story, please visit https://prdistribution.com/news/prasaga-joins-the-reverse-logistics-association-for-their-18th-annual-event-in-las-vegas/9020744


Media Company: PraSaga,
Media Name: Danielle M Smith, 
Media Phone: 8187203504, 
Media Email: danielle.smith_prasaga@customers.prdistribution.org
Media URL: https://prasaga.com/

You just read:

PraSaga™ Joins the Reverse Logistics Association for their 18th Annual Event in Las Vegas

Distribution channels: Business & Economy, Technology


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.