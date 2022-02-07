New Assistant Superintendent at Columbus Transitional Center

Angel Pickney Promoted

FORSYTH, Ga. – The Georgia Department of Corrections (GDC) Commissioner Timothy C. Ward announced the promotion of Angel Pickney to Assistant Superintendent at the Columbus Transitional Center (TC) effective May 16, 2021. As Assistant Superintendent, Pickney will be responsible for assisting the Superintendent with daily operations of the facility, overseeing staff, and supervising 140 male residents.

"Pickney has demonstrated remarkable leadership qualities throughout her sixteen-year career," said Commissioner Timothy C. Ward. "We are confident that her correctional knowledge will prove beneficial to the staff and residents at Columbus TC."

Pickney began her career with the Department of Corrections in 2005, as a Correctional Officer at Rutledge State Prison (SP). During her tenure at Rutledge SP, she was promoted through the ranks of Correctional Officer II, Sergeant, and Counselor. In 2015, she transferred to Columbus TC, and in she 2019, she was promoted to ACA Compliance Manager, where she currently serves.

Pickney holds a bachelor’s degree in Psychology from the University of Phoenix. Her departmental training consists of Basic Correctional Officer Training, Basic Counselor Training, Sergeants Academy, Basic Management Training, and Assistant Superintendent Training.

