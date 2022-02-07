DNR seeks comments on Duluth area fisheries management plans

The Minnesota Department of Natural Resources invites anglers and others interested in fisheries management in the Duluth area to comment on fisheries management plans for several waterbodies through March 15.

The DNR uses fisheries management plans to identify specific management activities planned for designated lakes and streams over the next five to 20 years. The plans include background information such as water chemistry characteristics, water temperature information, species presence, stocking, regulations, and historic catch rates from previous fisheries surveys.

The plans also can identify biological and social factors that might limit a fishery’s potential and seek to address these limiting factors by prescribing science-based management tools when biologically, fiscally, and socially appropriate.

Comments and suggestions from the public are important for planning and evaluating the success of activities laid out in management plans.

Fisheries information and management activities are being updated for the following lakes and streams in Carlton County.

Carlton County waters:

Hanging Horn Lake – updated plan focusing on management of naturally reproduced walleye and cisco and discontinuing unsuccessful trout stocking.

Little Net River – initial management plan including proposal to introduce brook trout to specific reaches of the river.

Red River – initial management plan including proposal to introduce brook trout.

Anyone can review the current plans for waters in the area as well as recent fish population assessment information at the DNR’s Duluth area fisheries office, 5351 N. Shore Drive in Duluth, by making an in-person appointment. People can call 218-302-3266 or email Deserae Hendrickson ([email protected]) to make an appointment, request a copy of a plan or submit comments on a plan.

Comments and suggestions for managing other lakes and streams in the Duluth work area are welcome at any time and will be considered when those plans are due for review.

The draft plan is also available on the DNR Duluth area fisheries page (mndnr.gov/areas/fisheries/duluth/index.html).