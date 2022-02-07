Miami’s Alex Kleyner Growth With Store2Door: The Product Delivery Startup That Wants To Revolutionize Global Shopping

MIAMI, FL, UNITED STATES, February 7, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Store2Door is a product delivery service that allows buyers from Middle East buy any type of consumer goods products from US retail merchants and stores and have their purchases shipped to their doorstep in Saudi Arabia. And all this in a fast, seamless and convenient manner. A subsidiary of SMSA Express Transportation Co. Ltd., Store2Door.com eliminates all intermediaries which also means that the Middle-eastern buyers of US products are able to buy goods of their choice at a highly affordable rate than ever before. "From USA to KSA," runs the slogan of the company and Alex Kleyner a Miami born entrepreneur is behind the companies rapid growth.

How Does It Work?

The process of buying US products via Store2Door is simple enough. All one will need to do is sign up at the company's online portal and at the end of the registration process, the person will receive a unique and dedicated US address. And once this has been done, they can make purchases from any and all US retail shops and get them shipped to their US address. From thereon, it is the responsibility of Store2Door to collect the purchased products and have them delivered to the customer's preferred delivery address in Saudi Arabia.

What Makes store2Door Unique?

Alex Kleyner, the brain behind Store2Door, maintains that the service they provide is not only the first of its kind in North America (and elsewhere), but that it also comes with the potential to revolutionize the way global shopping is done in the future. And looking at the operational logic of Store2Door, one will have to contend with the claim of Kleyner.

Before Store2Door happened, global shoppers enjoyed only limited options to buy North American retail goods. One could only buy products from a small number of big chain retail shops with considerable global presence. These were retailers who offered overseas shipping services for their goods.

This means interested buyers had only two choices: either to make their purchases from these big retail chains (and pay hefty fees for shipping) or be physically present in the US and ship the items themselves to their home country.

However, for buyers from Middle East at least (as of now), all of this has changed with the arrival of Store2Door. Now, they can do their online shopping from all kinds of US markets, including famous brand stores, small retailers, auction houses and more. There is no bar whatsoever.

Now, think about it for a moment. Even a giant e-commerce like Amazon hasn't been able to facilitate this kind of service as of yet. With Amazon, whether or not you can buy something from Amazon US store and have it shipped to your country---that still largely depends on the actual retailer/manufacturer of the product in question. If the retailer offers international shipping (or shipping to the place/country you are from), you can get your hands on the product (again, by dint of paying hefty shipping fees). If not, you'll have to put a lid on your desire to shop the product!

Easy and Effective Shopping Experience Thanks To Designs By Alex Kleyner & His Miami Team

Apart from the fact that you can buy any US retail product of your choice with the help of Store2Door, there are also other benefits that you can enjoy when shopping with this service.

For starters, you can consolidate your shopped merchandise into one single package with Store2Door. For example, you may have bought a list of products from three different stores/merchants---say, from Barnes & Noble, eBags and Nordstrom. Now with store2door, you have the option to consolidate all these products into one single shipment in order to reduce the transport fees.

Next, your item will be safely delivered to your preferred address within a window of 7-10 business days through the Middle East's most reliable courier service SMSA Express. The latter enjoys a strong presence and has multiple outlets at all major Middle-eastern cities, as well as in smaller cities and towns. This means that Store2Door can ship the purchased items at highly affordable rates using the SMSA's vast logistic chain network in the Middle East.

Furthermore, Store2Door customers can also return items to sellers without any hassle (something incredibly difficult, and often impossible, for items shipped overseas). Other benefits include three different payment options plus the NEWLY INTRODUCED Cash On Delivery; online tracking of shipments and access to a smart notification system.

And for more exciting news, many will be happy to know that Alex Kleyner's startup Store2Door has already opened their second office at Miami, Fl with a view to offer similar shopping experience to buyers from a number of Central and Latin American countries.