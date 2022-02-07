STOUGHTON, MASSACHUSETTS, UNITED STATES, February 7, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Nowadays, based on the publicity of clean energy, environment protection, and carbon neutrality, the concept of “Hydrogen Community” has been gradually spread around the world. Hydrogen Community, as the name suggests, hydrogen would be the critical medium in bringing together renewable energy (solar, wind, hydro, etc.), power, heat and utilities, and the ability for grid peak-shift. Meanwhile, hydrogen will be used as a backup power source, as well as the fuel for Hydrogen Fuel Cell Vehicles (FCVs). At present, a couple of relevant projects have been launched worldwide, including but not limited to Rugao Hydrogen Town, Jiangsu, China; Harumi Hydrogen Town, Tokyo, Japan; and Orkney Hydrogen Town, Scotland.

Hydrogen production is an important part of the success of hydrogen community. To obtain high-purity hydrogen, excellent hydrogen production equipment is necessary. Angstrom Advanced Inc., as a pioneer in the renewable energy industry, has been committed to R&D and technological development of the hydrogen industry for years. It’s the first company worldwide that can fully, directly, and efficiently convert unstable renewable energy into hydrogen. Angstrom’s commercialized large scale 2.5MW single stack alkaline electrolyzer. adopts unique modular design and patented technology ensures lower energy consumption, higher purity, larger capacity, and optimized intelligence and integration compared with traditional hydrogen production equipment/system, also ensuring the products can work in a variety of harsh and unstable environments.

Moreover, hydrogen refueling station will be an essential infrastructure for the community to support FCVs, however, it has problems such as occupying large space and high construction costs. The emergence of Angstrom all-in-one hydrogen refueler solves the above dilemma, it occupies a much smaller footprint, can produce hydrogen by connecting water and electricity only, which requires less investment cost. The refueler is highly integrated and can be customized according to special requirements. The biggest advantage of the refueler is user-friendly, easy operation and maintenance. Angstrom all-in-one hydrogen refueler has passed the professional test of Savannah National Laboratory in the US, which proves the advancement of the equipment.

The ultimate goal of Hydrogen Community is to take advantage of hydrogen as a clean, zero emission energy source to achieve sustainable development and carbon neutral. We believe that the establishment of the community will become an important step in the development history of hydrogen energy industry.

