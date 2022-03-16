New Cricket Field and Inaugural Cricket Tournament & League in Little Elm
Announcing New Cricket Field in Little Elm, FieldsManager Sponsored Inaugural Tournament and the Formation of New Cricket League in Little ElmLITTLE ELM, TX, USA, March 16, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Fields Manager, your concierge for sports (cricket) fields booking and services, and Little Elm Cricket Association are teaming up to bring the Inaugural Little Elm FieldsManager T10 Tournament to celebrate the launching of the new cricket field in Little Elm, Texas. This T10 will be all about showcasing local Little Elm and broader DFW talent. The inaugural tournament will be 2 weeks in duration starting March 26th and the final match is currently planned for April 17th, 2022.
The Little Elm Cricket Association (LECA) is formed with the purpose to foster and promote participation in the sport of cricket within the Little Elm community, providing a facility for playing cricket, opportunities for recreation, coaching, and competition. Little Elm Cricket Association is formed as a nonprofit with Mr. Babu Venkatachalapathy leading it as the president. Mr. Babu Venkatchalapathy has held a variety of leadership positions in cricket regionally and nationally since 2006. His active leadership in the association will drive the future of cricket locally and also bring attention at the national level.
This new cricket field in Little Elm would not have been possible without the vision and leadership of Mr. Tony Singh. Mr. Tony Singh is a council member for the town of Little Elm and a servant-leader for the community. He is the main driving factor for getting to the cricket field in Little Elm. His goal is to promote the interests of Little Elm within the local DFW community. The cricket field in Little Elm is a small contribution to a long list of public service activities he leads.
“Fields Manager's vision of helping local communities play friendly cricket games in an organized way aligns with LECA's mission of promoting cricket locally here in Little Elm,” says Babu Venkatachalapathy, President, Little Elm Cricket Association (LECA). “LECA and FieldsManager's partnership creates a unique and game changing relationship in metroplex that will result live streaming tournaments/leagues organized by LECA and extending the reach to friends and family nationally and internationally. We are proud of FieldsManager's leadership teams commitment to help LECA.”
Babu, Tony, and Nagesh met last year and in principle wanted to celebrate the opening of the cricket field, encourage cricket at the community level in Little Elm, and want to give back more to players, the community, and local businesses. @FieldsManager, we really liked the vision so decided to be a Title Sponsor for the tournament and live-stream of the cricket matches of the inaugural tournament. This unique and game changing proposition in DFW Cricket, will not only bring the community together but also allow players to share the memories with their friends and family
FieldsManager is proud to be associated and help sponsor the Little Elm Cricket Association Activities. FieldsManager is totally aligned with LECA's vision of making a difference and encouraging cricket at the community level in Little Elm. FieldsManager is committed to give back more to players, community, sponsor and local businesses by helping leagues, local parks and recreation officials by improving accessibility to services. “Fields Manager was created to solve a critical pain point experienced by every starting community cricket group - where and when to play the first game.”, said Nagesh Kunamneni, President, BizCloud Experts. "Fields Manager is positioned to answer this question, by bridging the gap between local clubs, leagues and parks managers with community groups. We are honored to work with LECA, Tony Singh and Babu Venkatachalapathy to advance our objective of promoting cricket at community level."
For more information on the Little Elm Cricket Association, please visit and join the group on Facebook : https://www.facebook.com/groups/lecricket
About BizCloud Experts/Fields Manager:
BizCloud Experts is an AWS Advanced Partner headquartered in Lewisville, TX. We innovate, transform and seamlessly blend digital and physical platforms to deliver highly scalable production-ready solutions that contribute to our customers' success. BizCloud Experts is recognized as a leader in developing solutions using serverless computing technologies, and automating IT services. . To learn more, visit http://www.bizcloudexperts.com or follow us on Facebook, Linked-In, Twitter.
For more information Fields Manager, visit the following pages https://fieldsmanager.com or https://fieldsmanager.com/home/about.
For general sales information, contact Sales@bizcloudexperts.com, call us @+1 (214) 206 8976, or visit our website: https://bizcloudexperts.com/contact-us.
