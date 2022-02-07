Prepared Flour Mixes Market Size Worth $ 33,370.85 Million By 2028 | CAGR 5.3%: The Insight Partners

Prepared Flour Mixes Market 2021 report will gives you an in-depth analysis of revenue, forecast, company ranking, competitive landscape, growth and trends

NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, February 7, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to our latest market study on “Prepared Flour Mixes Market Forecast to 2028 – COVID-19 Impact and Global Analysis – by Category (Gluten Free and Conventional) and Application (Breads, Cakes, and Others),” the market is expected to grow from US$ 23,192.15 million in 2021 to US$ 33,370.85 million by 2028; it is expected to grow at a CAGR of 5.3% from 2021 to 2028. The report highlights key factors driving the market growth and prominent players, along with their developments, in the market.

Report Coverage Details

Market Size Value in- US$ 23,192.15 million in 2021

Market Size Value by- US$ 33,370.85 million by 2028

Growth rate- CAGR of 5.3% from 2021 to 2028

Forecast Period- 2021-2028

Base Year- 2021

No. of Pages- 135

No. Tables- 65

No. of Charts & Figures- 69

Historical data available- Yes

Segments covered- Category, Application and Geography

Regional scope- North America; Europe; Asia Pacific; Latin America; MEA

Country scope- US, UK, Canada, Germany, France, Italy, Australia, Russia, China, Japan, South Korea, Saudi Arabia, Brazil, Argentina

Report coverage- Revenue forecast, company ranking, competitive landscape, growth factors, and trends

Prepared flour mix is a readymade dry mixture of various ingredients, such as flours, flavors, functional ingredients, starches, and others. Initially, prepared flour mixes were primarily used in making bread and cakes but the gradual upswing in the product demand has widened their application scope. These flour mixes are now used in pastry, muffins, donuts, cookies, biscuits, and others, which are widely consumed across the world. Besides, increasing health concerns and a surge in the geriatric population have encouraged consumers to opt for healthier food substitutes, such as value-added baked goods.

This change in consumer inclination toward ready-to-eat food products has fueled the demand for bread and cakes, thus positively influencing the growth of the prepared flour mixes market. Prepared flour mixes comprise ingredients that help in calorie reduction and offer additional nutrients, such as vital fats, vitamins, and carbohydrates. Various prepared flour mixes, such as batter mixes, pastry mixes, and bread mixes, are extensively used for frying as they help in quick and crispy browning. The widening application scope of prepared flour mixes is aiding the market growth substantially.

Impact of COVID-19 Pandemic on Prepared Flour Mixes Market

The COVID-19 pandemic posed unprecedented challenges to several industries, such as the food & beverage industry. During the early months of the pandemic, the food processing industry faced raw material shortage and distribution problems due to nationwide lockdown, manufacturing plants shutdown, and border restrictions under COVID-19 safety protocols. Small enterprises struggled to operate and sell their products because of the implementation of the COVID-19 safety regulations. Due to the nationwide lockdown and border restrictions, supply chains were entirely disrupted, significantly impacting the sales of various food and beverage goods. Moreover, due to the shortage of raw materials and labor, there was a demand and supply gap, which also hindered the sales and availability of products.

Based on category, the prepared flour mixes market is bifurcated into gluten free and conventional. The conventional segment accounted for a larger market share in 2020. The conventional prepared flour mixes are easily available at comparatively low price than the gluten free prepared flour mixes. However, the gluten-free segment is expected to register a higher CAGR in the market during the forecast period.

Based on application, the bread segment accounted for the largest market share in 2020. However, the prepared flour mixes market for the cakes segment is anticipated to grow at the fastest pace during the forecast period.

Geographically, the global prepared flour mixes market is segmented into five regions—North America, Europe, Asia Pacific (APAC), Middle East & Africa (MEA), and South America (SAM). Asia-Pacific held the largest market share in 2020. The market growth in Asia Pacific is primarily attributed to the rising consumption of bakery products in the region with respect to the population. The rapid mushrooming of western restaurants offering baked goods in Asia-Pacific is also fueling the demand for bakery products in the region. However, North America is expected to register the highest CAGR during the forecast period.

Prepared Flour Mixes Market: Competitive Landscape and Key Developments

AB Mauri; PURATOS; Lesaffre; Archer Daniels Midland Company; General Mills, Inc.; Kerry Group; Swiss Bake Ingredients Pvt. Ltd; G.R Wright & Sons; Nitto-Fuji International Vietnam Co., Ltd; and Allied Pinnacle are among the key players in the global Prepared Flour Mixes market. The leading companies focus on the expansion and diversification of their market presence, and acquisition of new customer base, thereby tapping prevailing business opportunities.

