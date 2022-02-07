AP Selects Primis as Video Content Syndication Provider

Leading Video Discovery Platform is now offering AP content to all publishing partners.

/EIN News/ -- TEL AVIV, Israel, Feb. 07, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Primis (a part of Universal McCann and Interpublic Group) today announced it will distribute content from The Associated Press across the Primis network.



The collaboration enables Primis to add a globally recognized, high-quality content provider to its extensive video content library. AP video content will now be available via video discovery to Primis publishing partners.

Primis continues to develop strategic partnerships with leading content providers in order to provide its publishing partners with a vast array of high-quality video content for use on the video discovery unit. AP joins content providers like Reuters, Live Nation, USA Today, Jukin Media, Jungle Creations, Video Elephant, WatchMojo, and others.

“We are excited to have the opportunity to work with The Associated Press in order to offer outstanding content that the company provides in our Video Discovery library,” said Omri Polak, Head of Content at Primis. “The engaging and trustworthy content that AP produces is highly coveted by our publishing partners and their users.”

Primis partners with a global network of publishers with a focus in business, financial, national and international topics.

The Associated Press is recognized throughout the world as a trusted provider of factual, unbiased content.

About Primis, Video Discovery

Primis is a global Video Discovery platform which increases revenue for publishers by helping their users discover high quality video content.

The company’s video discovery technology is used by 100s of digital publishers, empowering 350M uniques with an engagement-based video experience that recommends video content they love, automatically skipping content they don’t interact with.

Primis is owned by Universal McCann and The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (NYSE: IPG) holding itself to the highest standards in digital advertising.

About AP

The Associated Press is an independent global news organization dedicated to factual reporting. Founded in 1846, AP today remains the most trusted source of fast, accurate, unbiased news in all formats and the essential provider of the technology and services vital to the news business. More than half the world’s population sees AP journalism every day. Online: www.ap.org

Website: www.primis.tech

Twitter: @Primisltd

LinkedIn: Primis-UM

Facebook: Primis-UM

Contact: press@primis.tech