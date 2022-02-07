Power Discrete and Modules Market to hit US$ 36,716.68 million, Globally, by 2028 at 6.5% CAGR: The Insight Partners

the insight partners - logo

Increasing Investments in HVDC Power Systems to Provide Growth Opportunities for Power Discrete and Modules Market During 2021–2028

NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, February 7, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to our latest market study on “Power Discrete and Modules Market Forecast to 2028 – COVID-19 Impact and Global Analysis – by Type, Application, Material, and Wafer Size,” the market was valued at US$ 23,572.48 million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ 36,716.68 million by 2028; it is expected to grow at a CAGR of 6.5% from 2021 to 2028.

Strategic Insights

Report Coverage Details

Market Size Value in US$ 23,572.48 million in 2021

Market Size Value by US$ 36,716.68 million by 2028

Growth rate CAGR of 6.5% from 2021 to 2028

Forecast Period 2021-2028

Base Year 2021

No. of Pages 224

No. Tables 137

No. of Charts & Figures 84

Historical data available Yes

Segments covered Type, Application, Material, and Wafer Size

Regional scope North America; Europe; Asia Pacific; Latin America; MEA

Country scope US, UK, Canada, Germany, France, Italy, Australia, Russia, China, Japan, South Korea, Saudi Arabia, Brazil, Argentina

Report coverage Revenue forecast, company ranking, competitive landscape, growth factors, and trends

Get Exclusive Sample Pages of Power Discrete and Modules Market at https://www.theinsightpartners.com/sample/TIPRE00019105/

A high voltage direct current (HVDC) electric power transmission system utilizes direct current for transmitting electrical power in contrast with the other common alternating current systems. The system is also known as an electrical superhighway or power superhighway. The high power insulated gate bipolar transistor (IGBT) module is one of the crucial components required for the flexible power transfer through an HVDC transmission system. The overhead HVDC power transmission system infrastructure can transmit more power than a high voltage alternating current (HVAC) system. The 3300 V 1500 A power IGBT modules are used in flexible HVDC projects in China and are expected to serve up to almost 30 to 40 years.

In 2021, Bharat Heavy Electricals Limited (BHEL) played a significant role in the implementation of the +800 kV, 6,000 MW Ultra High Voltage Direct Current (UHVDC) link between the Southern Region Grid (Pugalur, Tamil Nadu) and the Western Region Grid (Raigarh, Chhattisgarh). In 2020, the state government of Maharashtra in India unveiled its plans to build a 1GW underground high-voltage direct current (HVDC) power transmission network by investing almost US$ 1.08 billion. Thus, the increasing investments in the HVDC system are anticipated to create lucrative opportunities for respective power discrete and modules market growth in the future.

Impact of COVID-19 Pandemic on Power discrete and modules Market

During the COVID-19 pandemic, the North American countries have faced many challenges during their day-to-day operations due to the restrictions imposed by respective governments. The demand for electronic components increased as several companies started operating remotely. Therefore, to operate under an automated environment, increased deployment of electronic systems and power electronics has been witnessed during FY 2020. This has driven the demand for power discrete & modules across the countries such as the US, Canada, and Mexico.

Download the Latest COVID-19 Analysis on Power Discrete and Modules Market Growth Research Report at https://www.theinsightpartners.com/covid-analysis-sample/TIPRE00019105/

Growing Requirement for SiC-Based Power Devices AC

Power modules used for handling large currents are particularly IGBT types. The IGBT-type power modules combine Si IGBT with fast recovery diodes (FRDs). Many manufacturers have started providing market-leading modules that integrate SiC MOSFETs with SiC Schottky barrier diode (SBDs). These modules minimize switching losses caused by IGBT tail current and FRD recovery loss. SiC models feature improved power supply efficiency and simple cooling measures, and small peripheral components because of high-frequency operation. In comparison with Si-IGBT used for current power modules, SiC-MOSFET is more capable of switching at high speeds relatively.

The need for SiC power modules is growing in the aerospace sector. To meet the needs of Urban Air Mobility (UAM) and More Electric Aircraft (MEA), Thales Group has developed dedicated power modules. The company's COTS Aero power module is a type of full SiC leg power module that is highly suitable for all DC/AC power conversion applications up to the limit of 260 kW at altitudes of up to 44,000 feet and in non-pressurized zones. The need for SiC MOSFET-BASED power modules is increasing due to high-frequency and ultra-efficient operations in a 3-phase solar inverter, battery, and UPS management applications.

Power Discrete and Modules Market: Competitive Landscape and Key Developments

Infineon Technologies AG, Mitsubishi Electric Corporation, Toshiba Corporation, ON Semiconductor, STMicroelectronics, NXP Semiconductors, Renesas Electronics Corporation, Texas Instruments, ROHM Semiconductors, and Semtech Corporation are among the key players in the global Power Discrete and Modules market. The leading companies focus on the expansion and diversification of their market presence, and acquisition of new customer base, thereby tapping prevailing business opportunities.

Order a Copy of Power Discrete and Modules Market Shares, Strategies and Forecasts 2021-2028 Research Report at https://www.theinsightpartners.com/buy/TIPRE00019105/

In November 2021, ROHM developed dual-MOSFET products (Nch+Pch) featuring ±40V/±60V withstand voltages, QH8Mx5/SH8Mx5 series. The devices are ideal for driving motors in base stations (cooling fans) and industrial applications such as factory automation equipment requiring 24V input.

In April 2021, Renesas Electronics Corporationlaunched the RX23W module with Bluetooth for system control and wireless communication on IoT devices.

Browse Related Reports and get a Sample copy

Power Electronics Market 2028 by Types, Application, Technology, Opportunities, End Users and Regions - https://www.theinsightpartners.com/reports/power-electronics-market

Power GaN Market 2028 Growth Trends, Share - Global Analysis and Forecasts - https://www.theinsightpartners.com/reports/power-gan-market

Power Semiconductor Market 2028 by Types, Application, Technology, Opportunities, End Users and Regions - https://www.theinsightpartners.com/reports/power-semiconductor-market

About Us:

The Insight Partners is a one stop industry research provider of actionable intelligence. We help our clients in getting solutions to their research requirements through our syndicated and consulting research services. We specialize in industries such as Semiconductor and Electronics, Aerospace and Defense, Automotive and Transportation, Biotechnology, Healthcare IT, Manufacturing and Construction, Medical Device, Technology, Media and Telecommunications, Chemicals and Materials.

Contact Us:

If you have any queries about this report or if you would like further information, please contact us:

Contact Person: Sameer Joshi

E-mail: sales@theinsightpartners.com

Phone: +1-646-491-9876

Press Release: https://www.theinsightpartners.com/pr/power-discrete-and-modules-market

More Research: https://dailyresearchsheets.com/author/theinsightpartners/