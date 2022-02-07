Extremities Market Is Likely to Experience a Tremendous Growth in Near Future | Stryker Corporation, Smith & Nephew plc

Allied Market Research_Logo

NE WIN SIVERS DRIVE, PORTLAND, UNITED STATES, February 7, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The world extremities market is segmented on the basis of products and geography. Based on products, the market is segmented mainly into upper extremities and lower extremities. The upper extremities segment is further sub-segmented into the shoulder, elbow, hand & wrist. The lower extremities segment is further sub-segmented into the knee, hip and foot & ankle. The geographical classification includes North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA regions.

Body extremities are extended organs mainly involved in locomotive functions. The human body has four extremities i.e. two upper limbs and two lower limbs. The extremities market is a small portion of the orthopedic industry. The joint reconstruction procedures involve modification of the body extremities. The human skeleton has more than 200 bones which are supported by tendons, ligaments, and muscles. Hence, the prime focus of orthopedic industries was manufacture of devices and treatment procedures for joints, spine, knee, and hip. But, now-a-days the focus of leading players on extremities market is increasing day by day as they offer better treatment options and provide growth opportunities to the key players.

𝗖𝗼𝘃𝗶𝗱-𝟭𝟵 𝗦𝗰𝗲𝗻𝗮𝗿𝗶𝗼:

1) The COVID-19 impact on the Extremities market is unpredictable and is expected to remain in force till the fourth quarter of 2021.

2) The COVID-19 outbreak forced governments across the globe to implement strict lockdowns and banned import-export of nonessential items for most of 2021. This led to sudden fall in the availability of important raw materials.

3) Moreover, nationwide lockdowns forced manufacturing facilities to partially or completely shut their operations.

4) Adverse impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic have resulted in delays in activities and initiatives regarding development of reliable and innovative drone analytics systems globally.

𝗞𝗲𝘆 𝗕𝗲𝗻𝗲𝗳𝗶𝘁𝘀 𝗳𝗼𝗿 𝗦𝘁𝗮𝗸𝗲𝗵𝗼𝗹𝗱𝗲𝗿𝘀:

•The study provides an in-depth analysis of the world extremities market with current trends and future estimations to elucidate the imminent investment pockets.

•The report provides a quantitative analysis from 2014 to 2022, which is expected to enable the stakeholders to capitalize on prevailing market opportunities.

•Extensive analysis by product helps in understanding the various types of devices used.

•Competitive intelligence highlights the business practices followed by leading players across various regions.

•Comprehensive analysis of all geographic regions are provided that helps in determining the prevailing opportunities in these geographies

•Key market players within the world extremities market are profiled in the report and their strategies are analysed thoroughly, which helps in understanding competitive outlook of the global market

•Extensive analysis of the market is conducted by closely following key product positioning and monitoring the top contenders within the market framework

As the extremities market is in the expansion phase, mergers and acquisitions are frequent in this market. In October 2015 Wright Medical Group, Inc. and Tornier N.V merged together to form Wright Medical Group N.V. This has helped the company to establish themselves as the premier, high-growth extremities-biologics company and extend its leadership position and further accelerate its growth opportunities.

𝗟𝗶𝘀𝘁 𝗼𝗳 𝗞𝗲𝘆 𝗣𝗹𝗮𝘆𝗲𝗿𝘀 𝗣𝗿𝗼𝗳𝗶𝗹𝗲𝗱 𝗶𝗻 𝘁𝗵𝗲 𝗥𝗲𝗽𝗼𝗿𝘁:

DePuy Synthes (a wholly owned subsidiary of Johnson & Johnson), Stryker Corporation, Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc., Smith & Nephew plc, Integra Lifesciences Holdings Corporation, Wright Medical Group N.V., Exactech, Inc., Arthrex, Inc., CONMED Corporation and Skeletal Dynamics LLC.

