Blood Gas and Electrolyte Analyzers Market: Fresh blood needn't improve patient outcomes

North America is expected to dominate the global blood gas and electrolyte analyzer market during the forecast period.

According to the report by Allied Market Research, titled, "Blood Gas and Electrolyte Analyzers Market by Type [Analyzers/Instruments by Product Type (Blood Gas Analyzers, Electrolyte Analyzers, and Combined Analyzers), and Modality (Portable, Benchtop, and Laboratory) and Consumables], Product/Brand (i-STAT, GEM Premier, ABL Flex, RAPID Series, Cobas, and Others), and End User (Hospitals, Clinics, Ambulatory Surgical Centers, and Others) - Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2022-2028". The report provides a detailed analysis of changing market dynamics, top segments, value chain, key investment pockets, regional scenario, and competitive landscape.

Blood gas analyzers are used to measure different parameters, such as pH, blood gas (pCO2 and pO2), electrolytes, and metabolites, from the whole blood samples. Growth in number of patients being treated in ICUs, NICUs, and emergency departments; rise in number of patients suffering from chronic diseases; technological advancement in blood gas & electrolyte analyzers, and increase in number of product approvals are the major factors driving the market growth. However, complexity involved in the interpretation of data act as a restraining factor for the market growth. Increase in investment by major medical diagnostics giants and improvement in healthcare facilities in Asia-Pacific provides growth opportunities for the market.

The major companies profiled in the report include

The major companies profiled in the report include Radiometer Medical Aps (A Subsidiary of Danaher Corporation) (Denmark), Instrumentation Laboratory (A Werfen Company) (U.S.), Siemens AG (Germany), Roche Diagnostics Limited (Switzerland), Abbott Laboratories, Inc. (U.S.), Nova Biomedical (U.S.), OPTI Medical Systems, Inc. (A Subsidiary of Idexx Laboratories, Inc.) (U.S.), ERBA Diagnostics Mannheim GmbH (Germany), Medica Corporation (U.S.), and Alere, Inc. (U.S.)

