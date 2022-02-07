Aircraft Navigation Lights Market Size, Status and Future Outlook 2030 | Bruce Aerospace, Cobham plc, Aveo Engineering

Aircraft navigation lights market opportunity analysis & industry forecast from 2021 to 2027. The global market segmented by type, application, fit, &geography.

PORTLAND, ORAGON, UNITED STATES, February 7, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Aircraft Navigation Lights Market Outlook - 2027

A navigation light is a source of illumination on a vessel, aircraft, or spacecraft, also known as a running or location light. Lights provide information on the location, heading, and status. Their placement is mandated by international or civil conventions. The purpose of navigation lights is not to provide illumination for the aircraft making the passage, but only for other craft to be aware of it. It also helps differentiate one type of aircraft from another in airspace.

The key players analyzed in the report include STG Aerospace Limited, B/E Aerospace Inc., Bruce Aerospace, Cobham plc, Aveo Engineering Group, UTC Aerospace Systems, Honeywell International Inc., Zodiac Aerospace, Diehl Stiftung & Co. KG, and Astronics Corporation.

COVID-19 Scenario Analysis:

Due to pandemic, the majority of airlines have been grounded and existing backlog orders have been postponed, the requirements of the aircraft components have gone down.

Product manufacturers are adopting innovative measures to improve supply chain time and cost-efficiency.

Companies are experiencing production disruption and declining demand in commercial aviation as staff go home, travelers stop flying and consumers delay the delivery of new aircraft. Replacement parts demand is also reduced since less maintenance is required at the moment.

When the current market overcomes the effect of pandemic and aircraft orders are increased, the need for aircraft components would also increase.

After containment of the COVID-19 pandemic, governments will need airlines to encourage economic recovery, connect manufacturing hubs, and promote tourism, thereby the navigation lights market market will grow again.

Aircraft manufacturers are by definition capital-intensive, creating short-term cash flow and liquidity issues.

Top impacting factors: market scenario analysis, trends, drivers and impact analysis

New airliners with advanced technology and state-of-the-art infrastructures have increased demand. The increase in the fleet of aircraft due to the increase in passengers traveling drives the growth of the market for navigational lighting. Moreover, the introduction of energy-efficient lighting technologies also drives the market growth. Growing awareness of efficient and green technology forces manufacturers to focus on energy-efficient light like LEDs, which in turn promotes market growth. Moreover, many of the aircraft manufacturers are therefore now upgrading their existing lighting system to match current world standards. Besides, the decrease in the cost of manufacturing LEDs is an opportunity for the navigational lighting market. However, the growth of this market is threatened by factors, including existing backlogs of aircraft deliveries and differences of opinion between airport authorities and inadequate funds.

The global aircraft navigation lights market trends are as follows:

New product launches and deals to flourish the market

In 2020, Honeywell announced that the fourth phase of a continuous improvement project would be the upgrading of airfield control systems and control systems at Incheon Airport (ICN). To promote safe navigation by increasing controls under most conditions, and enhance operational efficiency, Honeywell is installing its Airfield Ground Lighting Control and Monitoring System (AGLCMS) and Advanced Surface Movement Guidance and Control System (A-SMGCS) technologies. The new system sets out a path within the airfield movement area for each aircraft or vehicle based on information from other airport systems. To help improve capability, ICN is among the first airports to implement “follow greens” – an intelligent guidance technique that works along with the A-SMGCS system. These systems only enable segments of taxiway lighting required to efficiently guide crews and aircraft, leaving others off.

Increased modernization of aircraft along with growing competition in the market

The market for aircraft lighting is highly competitive and has many major players. With companies seeking to capture more market share, they are increasingly investing as part of their business strategy in launching new products, increasing their operations, or entering into strategic mergers and acquisitions. The use of a range of high-power red LEDs instead of incandescent bulbs is a recent development that has only been possible since sufficient brightness has been developed. LED-based lamps have a lifetime considerably longer than incandescent bulbs, which decreases maintenance costs and increases reliability, thereby increasing demand for LED aviation warning lights. Besides, several manufacturers are focused on developing white strobes of medium intensity, based on LED technology to replace xenon.

