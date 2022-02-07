Cell Surface Markers Market is Projected to Growing at a 8.6% CAGR by 2028 | Abbott Laboratories, Beckman Coulter
The study of cell surface markers is important for the validation and evaluation of cell proliferation, abnormal cell numbers, and minimal residual diseases. The growing focus on disease prevention and overall healthcare costs has led to increased acceptance and adoption of analytical techniques such as cell surface marker analysis and in vitro diagnostic tools.
The growing rate of cancer is likely to drive growth in the global cell surface marker market during the estimated period. For example, in 2019, as per the American Cancer Society, approximately 1,762,450 new cancers were diagnosed in the U.S. and 606,880 will die from cancer.
Advances in surface markers are likely to provide profitable growth opportunities for players in the global cell surface marker market. For example, treatment methods targeting liver cancer stem cells may improve the effectiveness of traditional chemotherapy and radiotherapy in the treatment of liver cancer. In this regard, research conducted by The Ohio State University, USA in May 2018 found that INK128, an ATP-competitive mTOR inhibitor, CD44 + - a marker of liver cancer stem cell surface- and sorafenib in insensitive hepatocellular carcinoma in vitro and.
The complexity of the use of flow cytometers is likely to hinder market growth. Lack of expertise in the use of such instruments, especially in low-awareness markets such as Asia-Pacific and parts of the Middle East, has led to low use and purchase of high-end flow cytometers in these regions. In recent years, the complexity of flow cytometry methods has increased significantly, especially given the amount of simultaneous measurements available in such instruments. Furthermore, problems with the field of spectral overlap, accuracy of collected data, complex data processing, and cluster identification automation can lead to many problems in the use of flow cytometry in both research and diagnosis.
Global Cell Surface Markers Market: Key Takeaways
The size of the global cell surface markers market was estimated to be considering US$ 23,037.4 Million and during estimated period (2022-2028) it is likely to witness a value of US$ 44,373.4 Million with a CAGR of 8.6%. Key factors driving the growth of the global cell surface marker market during the estimated period include increasing automation in laboratories and increasing adoption of in vitro diagnostics.
In 2019, North America led the global cell surface marker market, considering 37.5% of the value, then Europe and Asia Pacific. The presence of leading manufacturers in the region and broad customer base is supporting the growth of the market.
Key players in the market focus on product approvals and launches to expand their product portfolio. Beckman Coulter, for example, received 510 (k) approval from the USFDA in April 2019 for his Early Sepsis Indicator, a hematology-based cellular biomarker designed to help emergency department doctors identify patients at risk of developing sepsis or sepsis.
The key players in the market focus on adopting various marketing strategies to increase their market share. For example, Bio-Rad Laboratories Inc. Attended the Jefferies 2019 Global Healthcare Conference in June 2019 in New York, USA.
September 2019: F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd presents OCREVUS (ocrelizumab) biomarker data at the 35th Congress of the European Committee for the Treatment and Research in Multiple Sclerosis (ECTRIMS) in Stockholm, Sweden.
Key players performing in the global cell surface markers market are Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc., Sysmex Corporation, Siemens Healthcare, F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd., Nihon Kohden Corporation, Janssen Diagnostics Inc., Immucor Inc., Grifols SA, Bio-Rad Laboratories Inc., BD Biosciences, Beckman Coulter Inc., and Abbott Laboratories Inc.
