Body composition analyzers market: Gen X more susceptible to strokes

Body composition analyzers market size generated $398.22 million in 2020, and is projected to reach $618.71 million by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 4.5%

PORTLAND, OREGON, UNITED STATES, February 7, 2022 / EINPresswire.com / -- According to the report by Allied Market Research, titled, " Body Composition Analyzers Market by Product Type (Bio-impedance, Analyzer, Dual Energy X-ray Absorptiometry Equipment, Skinfold Calipers, Air Displacement Plethysmography Equipment, and Hydrostatic Weighing Equipment) and End User (Hospitals, Fitness Clubs & Wellness Centers, and Home Users): Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2021-2030". The report provides a detailed analysis of changing market dynamics, top segments, value chain, key investment pockets, regional scenario, and competitive landscape.Rise in obese population, increase in government initiatives to promote healthy lifestyle, and surge in health awareness drive the growth of the global body composition analyzers market. On the other hand, high equipment cost and stringent regulatory framework regarding the use of body composition analyzers restrain the growth to some extent. However, rise in number of gyms and fitness clubs is anticipated to create lucrative opportunities in the industry.Request The Free Sample PDF Of This Report: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-sample/4294 The global body composition analyzers market size generated $398.22 million in 2020, and is projected to reach $618.71 million by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 4.5% from 2021 to 2030.Comprehensive competitive analysis and profiles of major market players, such asThe key market players analyzed in the global body composition analyzers market report include COSMED Srl., Hologic, Inc., Inbody Co., Ltd., Omron Corporation, Bodystat Ltd., RJL Systems, Inc., SELVAS AI Inc. (Jawon Medical Co., Ltd.), Tanita Corporation, General Electric Company (GE Healthcare), Seca GmbH & Co.Kg. These market players have incorporated several strategies including partnership, expansion, collaboration, joint ventures, and others to brace their stand in the industry.Key Benefits For Stakeholders:Based on product, the bio-impendence segment is expected to experience rapid growth in the market and is projected to grow at a CAGR of 5.6% from 2021 to 2030.By end user, the fitness clubs & wellness centers segment held the largest market share in 2020, and is expected to remain dominant throughout the forecast period.𝗚𝗲𝘁 𝗱𝗲𝘁𝗮𝗶𝗹𝗲𝗱 𝗖𝗢𝗩𝗜𝗗-𝟭𝟵 𝗶𝗺𝗽𝗮𝗰𝘁 𝗮𝗻𝗮𝗹𝘆𝘀𝗶𝘀@ 𝗥𝗲𝗾𝘂𝗲𝘀𝘁 𝗙𝗼𝗿 𝗖𝘂𝘀𝘁𝗼𝗺𝗶𝘇𝗮𝘁𝗶𝗼𝗻: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-for-customization/4294 Table of Content:CHAPTER 1 INTRODUCTION1.1. REPORT DESCRIPTION1.2. KEY BENEFITS1.3. KEY MARKET SEGMENTS1.4. RESEARCH METHODOLOGY1.4.1. Secondary research1.4.2. Primary research1.4.3. Analyst tools & modelsCHAPTER 2 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY2.1. CXO PERSPECTIVECHAPTER 3 MARKET OVERVIEW3.1. MARKET DEFINITION AND SCOPE3.2. KEY FINDINGS3.2.1. Top investment pockets3.2.2. Top winning strategies3.3. MARKET SHARE ANALYSIS/TOP PLAYER POSITIONING3.4. PORTER’S FIVE FORCES ANALYSIS3.5. MARKET DYNAMICS3.5.1. Drivers3.5.2. Restraints3.5.3. Opportunities…𝗜𝗻𝘁𝗲𝗿𝗲𝘀𝘁𝗲𝗱 𝗶𝗻 𝗣𝗿𝗼𝗰𝘂𝗿𝗶𝗻𝗴 𝘁𝗵𝗶𝘀 𝗥𝗲𝗽𝗼𝗿𝘁? 𝗩𝗶𝘀𝗶𝘁 𝗛𝗲𝗿𝗲: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/body-composition-analyzers-market FREQUENTLY ASKED QUESTIONS?Q1. What is the market value of Body Composition Analyzers Market report in forecast period?Q2. What would be forecast period in the market report?Q3. What is the market value of Body Composition Analyzers Market in 2021?Q4. Which is base year calculated in the Body Composition Analyzers Market report?Q5. Does the Body Composition Analyzers Market company is profiled in the report?Q6. Which are the top companies hold the market share in Body Composition Analyzers Market?Q7. Does the Body Composition Analyzers Market report provides Value Chain Analysis?Q8. What are the key trends in the Body Composition Analyzers Market report?Avenue Basic Plan | Library Access | 1 Year Subscription |Sign up for Avenue subscription to access more than 12,000+ company profiles and 2,000+ niche industry market research reports at $699 per month, per seat. For a year, the client needs to purchase minimum 2 seat plan.Request for 14 days free trial: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/avenue/trial/starter “We have also published few syndicated market studies in the similar area that might be of your interest. Below are the report title for your reference, considering Impact of Covid-19 Over This Market which will help you to assess aftereffects of pandemic on short-term and long-term growth trends of this market.”Trending Reports in Healthcare Industry (Book Now with 10% Discount): Fluid Management Devices Market - Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2020–2028Healthcare IT Market - Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2019-2028About Us:Allied Market Research (AMR) is a full-service market research and business-consulting wing of Allied Analytics LLP based in Portland, Oregon. Allied Market Research provides global enterprises as well as medium and small businesses with unmatched quality of "Market Research Reports" and "Business Intelligence Solutions." AMR has a targeted view to provide business insights and consulting to assist its clients to make strategic business decisions and achieve sustainable growth in their respective market domain.Pawan Kumar, the CEO of Allied Market Research, is leading the organization toward providing high-quality data and insights. We are in professional corporate relations with various companies and this helps us in digging out market data that helps us generate accurate research data tables and confirms utmost accuracy in our market forecasting. Each and every data presented in the reports published by us is extracted through primary interviews with top officials from leading companies of domain concerned. Our secondary data procurement methodology includes deep online and offline research and discussion with knowledgeable professionals and analysts in the industry.