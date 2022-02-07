Neurovascular Devices Market Report to Share Key Aspects of the Industry with the details

The U.S. neurovascular devices market was valued at $946 million in 2019, and is projected to reach $1,071 million by 2027, registering a CAGR of 3.8%

PORTLAND, OREGON, UNITED STATES, February 7, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to the report by Allied Market Research, titled, "U.S. Neurovascular Devices Market by Product (Embolization Devices, Revascularization Devices, Thrombectomy Devices, Embolic Protection Devices, and Accessory Devices), and Disease Pathology (Aneurysm, Arteriovenous Malformation, Ischemic stroke, Stenosis, and Others): Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2020–2027". The report provides a detailed analysis of changing market dynamics, top segments, value chain, key investment pockets, regional scenario, and competitive landscape.

Rise in prevalence of neurovascular diseases, increase in geriatric population across the U.S., technological advancements associated with neurovascular devices, and surge in incidence of underlying disease conditions drive the growth of the U.S. Neurovascular Devices market. On the other hand, higher prices of neurovascular devices restrain the market growth. However, increase in demand for minimally invasive procedures in U.S. offers novel opportunities to the market players in the coming years.

Comprehensive competitive analysis and profiles of major market players, such as

The leading market players in the report include B. Braun Melsungen AG, Integer Holdings Corporation, Johnson & Johnson (Cerenovus), Medtronic Plc., Merit Medical Systems, Inc., Microport Scientific Corporation, Penumbra, Inc., SAES Getters SpA (Memry Corporation), Stryker Corporation, Terumo Corporation (Microvention, Inc.).

Key Benefits For Stakeholders:

By product, the embolization devices segment held largest market share in 2019, and is expected to remain dominant throughout the forecast period.

On the basis of disease pathology, the aneurysm segment held largest market share in 2019, and is expected to remain dominant throughout the forecast period.

