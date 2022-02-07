Mobile Point-of-Sale (mPOS) Industry Analysis 2022, Market Growth, Trends, Opportunities Forecast To 2028

NEW JERSEY, UNITED STATES, February 7, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Description

New Research Study ""Mobile Point-of-Sale (mPOS) Market 2022 analysis by Market Trends (Drivers, Constraints, Opportunities, Threats, Challenges and Investment Opportunities), Size, Share and Outlook"" has been added to Coherent Market insight

global mobile point-of-sale (mPOS) market is estimated to have volume of 200.77 Million Units in 2021 and is expected to exhibit a CAGR of 46.7% over the forecast period (2021-2028).

The report on the Mobile Point-of-Sale (mPOS) market is an accumulation of first-hand information, Qualitative and Quantitative assessment by industry analysts, inputs from industry specialists and industry participants over the value chain. The report provides an in-depth analysis of parent market trends, macroeconomic indicators and governing factors along with market attractiveness as per various segments. The report further maps the qualitative impact of diverse market factors on market segments and geographies. The base year for the market is calculated to be from 2022 to 2028.

Request for Sample Report @ https://www.coherentmarketinsights.com/insight/request-sample/4860

This report includes information on the industry's market growth as well as key segmentation variables that help the global Mobile Point-of-Sale (mPOS) Market prosper in today's environment. The report also emphasises the importance of regional classification in the global Mobile Point-of-Sale (mPOS) Market. Due to growing demand, the worldwide Mobile Point-of-Sale (mPOS) Market will eventually create more revenue and have a higher market size than the previous projected period.

Major Key players in this Market:

· Ingenico S.A.

· PayPal Holdings Inc.

· PAX Technology Ltd

· iZettle AB

· Oracle Corporation

· First Data Corporation

· Worldline S.A.

· VeriFone Systems Inc.

· Intuit Inc.

· Anderson Zaks

· Hewlett-Packard Development Company L.P.

· Toshiba Corporation

Drivers & Trends

Mobile point-of-sale offers various advantages against fixed POS including low cost of ownership, easy to use, mobility, etc. Since merchants have smartphones and tablets, they only have to invest in low-cost sleeves or dongles. mPOS is also a cost-effective solution for small business owners. Small merchants with lower card volumes, who find the price of purpose-built POS terminals too high for profitable card acceptance, are finding mPOS solutions highly attractive for business. Therefore, these factors are expected to propel the global mobile point-of-sale (mPOS) market growth in the near future.

Get PDF Brochure @ https://www.coherentmarketinsights.com/insight/request-pdf/4860

Mobile Point-of-Sale (mPOS) Market Segmented Into :

• By Solution Type: Integrated mPOS Solutions, Card Reader Accessories (Dongles, Sleeves)

• By Technology: Hybrid Technology Solutions, EMV Chip and Pin, Magnetic-Stripe, Chip and Sign, NFC, Biometrics

• By End-use: Restaurant, Hospitality, Healthcare, Retail, Warehouse/Distribution, Entertainment, Transportation (Public Transit, Others), Government, Consumer Utility Services

Regional Outlook:

The report on the global Mobile Point-of-Sale (mPOS) Market demonstrates each factor grounded on regions and other parts. This report outlines the features that are impacting the request worldwide. The countries considered in the report are the Us, Canada, India, China, Japan, Brazil, Mexico, and numerous further. The request has registered outstanding growth in North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, and other regions.

Method of Research

The report provides first-hand information performed by key players using quantitative & qualitative assessment as per the parameters of the Porter’s Five Force Model. It throws light on the macro-economic indicators, parent market trends, and growth factors. Primary (surveys, interviews, and questionnaires) & secondary researches (SEC filings, white paper references, and published reports) have been carried out to provide a better understanding of the market. The data used in the report has passed multi-step verification to assure both the authenticity as well as the quality of the insight that is provided. Bottom-up & top-down approaches are also used for ensuring the credibility of the valuations and market segments.

Key Developments

· Major companies are involved in partnerships and collaborations, in order to gain a competitive edge in the market. For instance, in July 2020, PAX Technology Ltd. partnered with Loyalzoo to launch Digital Loyalty app PAXSTORE.

· Key companies are involved in mergers and acquisitions, in order to enhance the market presence. For instance, in May 2017, First Data Corporation acquired CardConnect Corp, a technology-oriented commerce solution provider.

· In November 2019, Ingenico partnered with FinTech Pundi X to enable crypto transactions around the world. Pundi X completed the integration of its XPOS software with the Point-Of-Sale (POS) APOS A8 devices of Ingenico.

Click the Link to Apply $2000 Flat Discount @ https://www.coherentmarketinsights.com/promo/buynow/4860