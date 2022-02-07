Chromatography Market: Essential drugs can't be stopped suddenly

Chromatography market size was valued at $8,706.00 million in 2020 and is projected to reach $15339.60 million by 2030 registering a CAGR of 5.80%

According to the report by Allied Market Research, titled, "Chromatography Market by Type (Liquid Chromatography, Gas Chromatography, Thin-Layer Chromatography, and Others), Product (Instruments, Consumables, and Accessories), and End User (Pharmaceutical & Biotechnology Companies, Food & Beverage Companies, and Others): Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2021–2030.". The report provides a detailed analysis of changing market dynamics, top segments, value chain, key investment pockets, regional scenario, and competitive landscape.

Surge in applications of chromatography in various fields, rise in adoption of chromatography in drug discovery process, and growth in popularity of hyphenated chromatography techniques drives the growth of the global chromatography market. However, High cost of chromatography equipment, Lack of adequate skilled professionals and Presence of alternative technologies to chromatography hinder the market growth. On the other hand, advancement in gas chromatography columns for petrochemical applications and adoption of chromatography in R&D in cancer present new opportunities in the coming years.

The global chromatography market size was valued at $8,706.00 million in 2020 and is projected to reach $15339.60 million by 2030 registering a CAGR of 5.80% from 2021 to 2030.

Comprehensive competitive analysis and profiles of major market players, such as

Agilent Technologies

Bio-Rad Laboratories

Danaher Corporation

Hitachi Ltd.

Merck KGAA

PerkinElmer, Inc.

Restek Corporatio

Shimadzu Corporation

Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc.

Waters Corporation.

Key Benefits For Stakeholders:

Based on type, the liquid chromatography held the largest share in the global chromatography market in 2020.

Based on product, the consumables held the largest chromatography market share in 2020 and is expected to remain dominant throughout the forecast period.

By end user, the pharmaceutical and biotechnology company dominated the global market in 2020 and is anticipated to continue this trend during the forecast period.

Based on region, North America is expected to experience growth at the highest rate, registering a CAGR of 4.80% during the forecast period.

Table of Content:

CHAPTER 1 INTRODUCTION

1.1. REPORT DESCRIPTION

1.2. KEY BENEFITS

1.3. KEY MARKET SEGMENTS

1.4. RESEARCH METHODOLOGY

1.4.1. Secondary research

1.4.2. Primary research

1.4.3. Analyst tools & models

CHAPTER 2 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

2.1. CXO PERSPECTIVE

CHAPTER 3 MARKET OVERVIEW

3.1. MARKET DEFINITION AND SCOPE

3.2. KEY FINDINGS

3.2.1. Top investment pockets

3.2.2. Top winning strategies

3.3. MARKET SHARE ANALYSIS/TOP PLAYER POSITIONING

3.4. PORTER’S FIVE FORCES ANALYSIS

3.5. MARKET DYNAMICS

3.5.1. Drivers

3.5.2. Restraints

3.5.3. Opportunities…

