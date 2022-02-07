Butyl Acrylate Market Projected to Reach at US$ 4,608.06 Mn by 2028
Butyl Acrylate Market Research Include COVID-19 Impact By Application (Paints & Coatings, Adhesives, Sealants, Chemical Synthesis, Plastic Additives, Textiles)NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, February 7, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to TIP’s latest market study on “Butyl Acrylate Market Forecast to 2028 – COVID-19 Impact and Global Analysis’’ the market is projected to reach US$ 4,608.06 million by 2028 from US$ 3,356.74 million in 2021; it is expected to register a CAGR of 4.6% from 2021 to 2028.
Strategic Insights:
Market Size Value in - US$ 3,356.74 million in 2021
Market Size Value by - US$ 4,608.06 million by 2028
Growth Rate - CAGR of 4.6% from 2021 to 2028.
Forecast Period – 2021 to 2028
Base Year - 2021
No. of Pages - 135
No. Tables - 32
No. of Charts & Figures - 64
Historical Data Available - Yes
Segments Covered - Application
Regional Scope - North America; Europe; Asia Pacific; Latin America; MEA
Country Scope - US, UK, Canada, Germany, France, Italy, Australia, Russia, China, Japan, South Korea, Saudi Arabia, Brazil, Argentina
Report Coverage - Revenue forecast, company ranking, competitive landscape, growth factors and trends
Butyl acrylate is a foremost type of acrylic ester, which is extensively preferred for its hardness, high-temperature resistance, sturdiness, and high strength. Butyl acrylate monomers hold various desirable properties such as color stability, low temperature flexibility, aging resistance, heat resistance, clarity, enhanced weather ability, and acid and base resistance. It is mainly used for manufacturing thermoplastic compounds, which are used as a raw material for manufacturing adhesives, coatings, fiber processing agents, inks, plastics, acrylic rubber, elastomers, and emulsions. Butyl acrylate is used to produce acrylic & water-borne dispersions, water-borne industrial & architectural paints, industrial & architectural coatings, varnishes, textiles, and other products. The growing demand for butyl acrylate is driven primarily by its wide application in surface coatings, paints, adhesives & sealants in the construction and automotive industries.
Growing Construction Sector
The construction industry across the globe is growing at a rapid pace. The growing development of modern infrastructure, rising government investments, and an increasing number of residential as well as commercial construction activities are some of the key factors supporting the growth of the construction industry worldwide. According to our analysis, the global construction industry is expected to USD 15 trillion by 2030, growing by over 50% between 2021 and 2030. Moreover, governments of countries like China and India are heavily focusing on expanding their infrastructure capabilities. The Covid-19 pandemic had a significant impact on the growth of the sector in 2020 and 2021 due to factors such as nationwide lockdowns and a decline in investments.
Impact of COVID-19 Pandemic on Butyl Acrylate Market:
The COVID-19 pandemic affected economies and industries in various countries due to lockdowns, travel bans, and business shutdowns. The chemicals & materials industry was one of the significant industries that suffered severe consequences such as disruption of supply chain and shutdowns of production plants, owing to the pandemic. The shutdown of various manufacturing plants and factories in leading regions such as North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, South America, and the Middle East & Africa had affected the global supply chain. It negatively impacted the manufacturing, delivery schedules, and sales of various goods. Further, the companies involved in the business had announced possible delays in delivering products and slumped the sales of their products. In addition, the global travel restrictions imposed by countries in Asia Pacific, Europe, and North America affected the business collaborations and partnership opportunities. The factors mentioned above are likely to affect the chemicals & materials industry negatively, thereby impacting market growth in the coming years.
Butyl Acrylate Market – By Region
The butyl acrylate market in Asia Pacific is expected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period. Asia Pacific countries such as Australia, China, India, and Japan have many manufacturing industries, including automotive, building & construction, paper & pulp, and textile. China is the largest consumer of butyl acrylate, owing to the increasing usage of paints, coatings, sealants, and adhesives from the building and construction industry. The growth of the butyl acrylate market in APAC can be attributed to the rising investment in building and construction projects, including smart cities, sustainable infrastructure, and commercial complexes in India, China, and Japan.
Butyl Acrylate Market – Competitor Analysis
The key players operating in the global Butyl Acrylate market include EXXON MOBIL CORPORATION; Arkema; Mitsubishi Chemical Corporation; OSWAL UDHYOG; NIPPON SHOKUBAI CO., LTD.; Indenta Chemicals Pvt. Ltd.; TCI Chemicals Pvt. Ltd.; Wanhua Chemical Group Co., Ltd.; LyondellBasell Industries Holdings B.V.; and Sasol.
The size of the overall global butyl acrylate market has been derived using both primary and secondary sources. To begin the research process, exhaustive secondary research has been conducted using internal and external sources to obtain qualitative and quantitative information related to the market. Also, multiple primary interviews have been conducted with industry participants to validate the data and gain more analytical insights into the topic. The participants of this process include industry experts such as VPs, business development managers, market intelligence managers, and national sales managers, along with external consultants such as valuation experts, research analysts, and key opinion leaders specializing in the butyl acrylate market.
