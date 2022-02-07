Global Organic Pasta Market is Expected to Grow at a CAGR of 4.9% from 2021 to 2030; Quince Market Insights

Some major industry players functional in the global organic pasta market are: Ebro Foods, Nestle S.A., Barilla Group, TreeHouse Foods, RFM Corporation, George DeLallo Company, Windmill Organics, General Mills, Inc., Delverde Industrie Alimentari S.p.a

/EIN News/ -- Pune, India, Feb. 07, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global organic pasta market is expected to reach at USD 410.34 Million in 2021 and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 4.9% during the forecast period, according to a recent market study by Quince Market Insights. Organic describes products are produced or cultivated without using chemical pesticides and fertilizers. Organic pasta is cultivated from organically grown durum wheat semolina, filled with nutritional value.

The factors driving the global organic pasta market are due to growing demands for organic pasta by consumers in recent times, and most parents choose organic food products for their kids which are having health benefits.

Organic pasta is getting into trends as they are considered fresh because of low pesticides which add nutritional value, as well as the organic ingredients, are attracting the consumers which will drive the overall market for global organic pasta market.

On the other hand, the high price structures offered by the manufacturers of organic pasta are restraining the growth of global organic pasta market and the lack of awareness among consumers about organic pasta due to marketing and promotions, which are challenging the global organic pasta market.

The innovation of new variants or shapes of organic pasta is developing by the manufacturers to attract consumers and also the special ranges are developed to target kids by offering various flavors like cheese, tomatoes, lemon, garlic, and many others are opening quite opportunities for the manufacturers to grow during the forecast period.

Impact of Covid-19 on Global Organic Pasta Market

The pandemic across the world has affected every organization severely. The 2020 year has shown the worst face to each and every person. But the global organic pasta market has faced a positive side in its revenue because consumers’ choice has been shifted to organic food products, the demands for organic food products have risen drastically to remain healthy and for boosting immunity power. This factor has increased the demand for organic pasta during the Covid-19 pandemic.

Global Organic Pasta Market, by Source

Based on the source, the global organic pasta market is segmented into rice, wheat, oats, buckwheat, legumes, and others. Wheat is the fastest-growing segment among these and is anticipated to remain the fastest during the forecast period. Wheat is the most commonly used grain for making pasta, as it has lots of health benefits ingredients such as wheat is rich in insoluble fiber and filled with good bacteria are driving the market for global organic pasta.

Global Organic Pasta Market, by Packaging

Based on packaging, the organic pasta market is segmented into packets & pouches, boxes, and trays. Packets & pouches hold the largest market share and are expected to remain largest during the forecast period. The factors attributed to the growth of packets & pouches that help to lock the moisture inside and make the organic pasta remain fresh till it gets opened are driving the market of global organic pasta.

Global Organic Pasta Market, by Category

Based on category, the market is segmented into fresh and dried. The fresh segment holds the largest market share in 2021 and is anticipated to remain the largest during the forecast period. Because fresh pasta is mostly preferred when it comes to organic. As organic foods are not cultivated or produced with chemicals and fertilizers, they are filled with health benefits, and hence the demand for fresh organic pasta is increasing and boosting the growth of the organic pasta market.

Global Organic Pasta Market, by Distribution Channel

Based on the distribution channel, the market is segmented into direct (B2B) and Indirect (B2C). Further indirect is segmented into food & drink specialty stores, hypermarkets/supermarkets, e-commerce, independent small groceries, convenience stores, and discount stores.

An indirect distribution channel is the fastest-growing market segment in 2021 and is anticipated to remain the fastest during the forecast period. The growth attributed to the market include consumers who mostly ordered organic pasta from indirect distribution. The indirect distribution channels are like from supermarkets or through e-commerce channels, which provides transparency in the ingredients list also saves a lot of time, is driving the market growth of organic pasta globally.

Global Organic Pasta Market, by Product

Based on product, the global organic pasta market is segmented into filled pasta, spaghetti, penne, elbows, fettuccine & linguine, and others. Penne holds the largest market share of organic pasta in 2021 and is expected to remain largest till the forecast period. Due to the factors like penne shapes are easily cooked and they soak up the sauces easily. They are bought most frequently and are typically used for salads, and these factors are driving the global organic pasta market by the penne segment.

Global Organic Pasta Market, by Region

Based on region, the organic pasta market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East, and Africa. Europe is the fastest-growing market for organic pasta in 2021 and is expected to remain the fastest during the forecast period. Consumers in this region are more health-conscious and prefer to use only organic-based food products for leading a healthy lifestyle. For this reason, the demands for organic pasta are continuously increasing and driving the global organic pasta market.

Recent Developments in the Global Organic Pasta Market

• July 2021 – 24 Mantra Organic announced the launch of organic pasta with two variants Macaroni and Fusilli. It is made from whole wheat atta having high fiber and nutrient content that are suitable for people of any age group.

• July 2021 – Alce Nero introduces three new organic pasta products, namely Organic Tricolore Spaghetti, Organic Whole Whest, and Organic Tricolore Kids Pasta Sport Shapes with rich in fiber.

• February 2021 – Chickpea launches new organic plant-based protein pasta. It is available in penne, spirals, and spaghetti variants. The new veggie-packed is gluten-free made with only chickpeas, spinach, lentils, and kale.

Some Key Findings of the Global Organic Pasta Market Report Include:

The analysis includes a global organic pasta market study, expansions, and forecasts, along with a country-specific analysis.

An in-depth analysis of the global organic pasta market comprises segment, by source, packaging, category, distribution channel, product, and regions with an analysis of trend-based insights and factors.

Product offering details on competitive benchmarking and evolution approach adopted by the industry players, along with their investments in the last five years in the global market have been provided in the report.

The market research includes a study of the provinces, boundaries, drivers, prospects, guidelines, challenges, and procedures that are propelling the global organic pasta market.

The study also offers complex measures of potential market effect during the forecast period and an in-depth overview of the leading companies operating in the global market.

External as well as internal variables that are expected to have a positive or negative effect on companies have been evaluated, which will offer the decision-makers a strong futuristic view of the industry.

The research also helps understand the dynamics of the organic pasta market structure by analyzing market segments and by projecting the size of the market.

The report helps to understand the effects of COVID-19 pandemic on organic pasta market.

Some major industry players functional in the global organic pasta market are: Ebro Foods, Nestle S.A., Barilla Group, TreeHouse Foods, RFM Corporation, George DeLallo Company, Windmill Organics, General Mills, Inc., Delverde Industrie Alimentari S.p.a, and Others.

For more information on this topic please visit our website report titled, “ Organic Pasta Market , by Source (Rice, Wheat, Oats, Buckwheat, Legumes, and Others), Packaging (Packets & Pouches, Boxes, and Trays), Category (Fresh and Dried), Distribution Channel (Direct {B2B}, Indirect {B2C} {Food & Drink Specialty Stores, Hypermarkets/Supermarkets, E-Commerce, Independent, Small Groceries, Convenience Stores, and Discount Stores}), Product (Filled Pasta, Spaghetti, Penne, Elbows, Fettuccine & Linguine, and Others), and Region (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East and Africa, and South America)”— in-depth analysis along with the table of contents (ToC).

