Ticagrelor Market is Expected to Drive Growth at a 12.3% CAGR by 2028 | Pfizer, Eli Lilly and Company, AstraZeneca

Ticagrelor is an antiplatelet drug, used as an agent to reduce stent thrombosis. Major factors affecting the growth of the global ticagrelor market include the number of patients suffering from heart problems, the increasing development of versions of generic drugs and the improvement in market conditions. This is attributed to the growing funding for research and development by key players in the market.

Global Ticagrelor Market: Drivers

Rising incidence of heart disease is likely to increase the number of users in the global ticagrelor market, which will lead to the growth of the global ticagrelor market in the estimated period. For example, according to the Centres for Disease Control and Prevention, approximately 610,000 people die of heart disease each year in the US, and cardiovascular disease is the leading cause of death worldwide in 2015.

Manufacturers are intensifying their services by expanding research and development activities to approve new drugs. For example, the US Food and Drug Administration (USFDA) approved Brilinta tablets (Ticagrelor) in March 2015, for patients with acute coronary syndrome (ACS) who are unable to fully swallow Brilinta 90 mg tablets. With this approval, Brilinta was administered in water by crushing the tablet and swallowing or through a nasogastric tube.

Furthermore, the USFDA approved the Brilinta (Ticagrelor) tablet manufactured by AstraZeneca plc, using a 60mg dose for patients with a history of heart disease in September 2015. With this extended indication, Brilinta was approved to reduce the risk of cardiovascular death and myocardial infection.

Moreover, increasing generic drug approvals are likely to boost the growth of the global ticagrelor market. For example, in July 2018, Alembic Pharmaceuticals received temporary approval from the US FDA for a 90 mg potency ticagrelor tablet to reduce cardiovascular death and stroke in patients with a history of acute coronary syndrome or myocardial infarction.

Global Ticagrelor Market: Key Takeaways

• The size of the global ticagrelor market was valued at US$ 1,145.0 million in 2017, and during the estimated period (2018 – 2026) it is likely to witness a CAGR of 12.3%, due to mergers and acquisitions between key players.

• Based on the strengths of the drug, due to the new marketing strategies of the major players, 90 mg strength is likely to hold the leading position in the global market. For example, Sun Pharmaceutical Industries and AstraZeneca Pharma India signed a distribution service agreement in June 2015 for AstraZeneca's brand Axcer, a brand-new brand of ticagrelor with 90 mg strength, used to treat acute coronary syndrome (ACS). Such organic growth strategies will encourage the growth of the global ticagrelor market in the estimated period.

Global Ticagrelor Market- Competitive Landscape

Key players performing in the global ticagrelor market are Sun Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd., Avra Laboratories Pvt. Ltd., Anhui Haikang Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd., Natco Pharma Limited, AstraZeneca plc, Eli Lilly and Company, Pfizer Inc., and C.H. Boehringer Sohn AG & Ko. KG.

The following are the study objectives for this report:

· SWOT Analysis focuses on worldwide main manufacturers to define, assess, and analyse market competition. By kind, application, and region, the market is defined, described, and forecasted.

· Examine the global and main regional market potential and advantage, opportunity and challenge, constraints and risks.

· Determine whether trends and factors are driving or limiting market growth.

· By identifying high-growth categories, stakeholders would be able to analyse market potential.

· Conduct a strategic study of each submarket's growth trends and market contribution.

· Expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market are all examples of competitive developments.

· To create a strategic profile of the main players and analyse their growth plans in depth.

