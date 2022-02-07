L-Arginine Market is Gaining Momentum with key players NOW Foods, Twinlab Corporation, Infinite Labs, Ajinomoto Group

L-Arginine Market

L-Arginine Market Type, Application, Distribution channel, Industry Vertical : Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2020-2030.

PORTLAND, OR, UNITED STATES, February 7, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- L-arginine is a dietary supplement that is advantageous for various conditions be it inflammation or migraine. L-arginine is helpful in relaxing the blood vessels and hence is beneficial for people with cardiovascular conditions. The increased and diversified application of L-arginine in the daily lives is acting as driving force for the market. Arginine is a type of amino acid that is naturally present in the human body as well as in small quantities in some fruits such as peanuts, almonds, walnuts, and pecans. The requirement of arginine and the lack of natural presence of the same creates a need for supplement generation.

Companies covered: Jarrow Formulas Inc., Prinova Group LLC., Glanbia Nutritionals Inc., NOW Foods, Twinlab Corporation, Infinite Labs, Olympian Labs Inc., Ajinomoto Group, Scientific Sports Nutrition Ltd.

COVID-19 Scenario Analysis:

Production shutdown scenario

The extraction of arginine from the core substances and converting it into convenient products for utilization has been stopped due to the implications of COVID-19. This has declined the stock of the product and also reduced revenue for the industry.

Supply chain disruption

The disruption in supply chain has not just hindered the production of L-arginine but also reduced the stock in the stores. This leads to an imbalance between the market demand and supply for the product.

Top Impacting Factors: Market Scenario Analysis, Trends, Drivers and Impact Analysis

The requirement of arginine and the benefits that the product yields are expanding the market for L-arginine supplement. The product is found to be useful in diverse areas be it of food or pharmaceutical. The leading market players take in consideration the growing consumer needs owing to the health consciousness arising. The increasing application of L-arginine in the cosmetics and personal care industry and as a dietary supplement and its growing benefits of boosting the immune system, improving the heart health, assistance in easing the symptoms of peripheral arterial disease and angina drive the growth of the global L-arginine market.

The global L-arginine market trends are as follows:

New product launches to flourish the market

Arginine is an essential amino acid that fulfills the protein requirement in body, acting as a building block for muscle development. The availability of L-arginine acts as the supplement to arginine requirements as it is a good source of amino acid.

Since arginine supplements are quintessential for the gym goers for body building, the market encounters a huge demand coming from the fitness segment. Not just this, but many health foods, drinks and sports nutrition for athletes and fitness enthusiasts are developed by using arginine. This boosts the demand for the market as the changes in consumer preferences are developing health and fitness consciousness.

Surge in usage in cosmetics and personal care

The market for L-arginine is flourishing implying to the diversified application and multi-utility attributes of the product. The increased application of L-arginine in the personal care and cosmetics industry boosts the market growth by providing opportunities to the leading market players for diversification and expansion.

L-arginine helps in hydrating the skin and keeping it moisturized. It increases the production of collagen and protects the skin from free radicals. Free radicals create a damaging effect on major cell components, including the cellular proteins like collagen, cell membrane, and DNA. These free radicals also cause fine lines and premature wrinkles are counteracted by the antioxidant properties present in L-arginine. These growing benefits of L-arginine in the personal care products drive the consumer interest for application of the same.

Key Benefits of the Report:

This study presents the analytical depiction of the global L-arginine industry along with the current trends and future estimations to determine the imminent investment pockets.

The report presents information related to key drivers, restraints, and opportunities along with detailed analysis of the global L-arginine market share.

The current market is quantitatively analyzed from 2020 to 2027 to highlight the global L-arginine market growth scenario.

Porter’s five forces analysis illustrates the potency of buyers & suppliers in the market.

The report provides a detailed global L-arginine market analysis based on competitive intensity and how the competition will take shape in coming years.

