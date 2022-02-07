Retail Digital Transformation Market 2022 Global Analysis, Opportunities And Forecast To 2028 | Otto Group, Tesco PLC

NEW JERSEY, UNITED STATES, February 7, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Description

global retail digital transformation market is predicted to be worth $5,662.6 million in 2021, with a CAGR of 13.0 % forecast to 2028

The report on the Retail Digital Transformation market is an accumulation of first-hand information, qualitative and quantitative assessment by industry analysts, inputs from industry specialists and industry participants over the value chain. The report provides an in-depth analysis of parent market trends, macroeconomic indicators and governing factors along with market attractiveness as per various segments. The report further maps the qualitative impact of diverse market factors on market segments and geographies. The base year for the market is calculated to be from 2022 to 2028.

This report includes information on the industry's market growth as well as key segmentation variables that help the global Retail Digital Transformation Market prosper in today's environment. The report also emphasises the importance of regional classification in the global Retail Digital Transformation Market. Due to growing demand, the worldwide Retail Digital Transformation Market will eventually create more revenue and have a higher market size than the previous projected period.

Major Key players in this Market:

· Amazon.com Inc.

· MercadoLibre Inc.

· eBay Inc.

· Otto Group

· Wal-Mart Stores Inc.

· Snapdeal.com

· Rakuten Inc.

· Flipkart Internet Private Limited

Drivers & Trends

The projections featured in the Retail Digital Transformation market have been derived using proven research and assumptions from the existing drivers and trends. By doing so, the research report serves as a repository of analysis and information for every facet of the market, including applications, SWOT analysis, future opportunities, latest developments, and more. Several potential growth factors and risks are also evaluated to get an acute hold of the overall market.

Retail Digital Transformation Market Segmented Into :

By Product:

· Consumer Electronics and Appliances,

· Apparel and Footwear

· Media, Toys, and Games

· Food, Groceries, and Beverages

· Furniture and Home Improvement

· Beauty and Personal Care

By Access:

· Mobile Apps

· Websites

Regional Outlook:

The report on the global Retail Digital Transformation Market demonstrates each factor grounded on regions and other parts. This report outlines the features that are impacting the request worldwide. The countries considered in the report are the Us, Canada, India, China, Japan, Brazil, Mexico, and numerous further. The request has registered outstanding growth in North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, and other regions.

Method of Research

The report provides first-hand information performed by key players using quantitative & qualitative assessment as per the parameters of the Porter’s Five Force Model. It throws light on the macro-economic indicators, parent market trends, and growth factors. Primary (surveys, interviews, and questionnaires) & secondary researches (SEC filings, white paper references, and published reports) have been carried out to provide a better understanding of the market. The data used in the report has passed multi-step verification to assure both the authenticity as well as the quality of the insight that is provided. Bottom-up & top-down approaches are also used for ensuring the credibility of the valuations and market segments.

Key Takeaways:

· The global retail digital transformation market was valued at $4,920.0 million in 2020 and is expected to reach $13,285.3 million by 2028, at a CAGR of 13.0 percent between 2021 and 2028.

· The mobile app segment was worth US$ 1,400.3 million in 2020 and is predicted to grow at a CAGR of 9% during the forecast period.

· The Apparel and Footwear segment was valued at US$ 4 million in 2020 and is predicted to grow at a CAGR of 27.4 % during the forecast period.

