Wild Icy Fruits – Expanse Studios Kick Starts the 2022 Slot Adventure

Wild Icy Fruits is a traditional online slot featuring 5 reels, 4 rows and 40 fixed paylines. A frozen grid sits against snow-covered mountains while fluttering snowflakes will complete the winter idyll.

Watermelons, cherries and oranges are just a prelude to BARs, gold bells and frozen lucky 7s - offering the biggest available payouts for 5 symbols across a single line. Once again the uniqueness of Expanse - this game comes with both scatters and wilds.

Multiplicator goes up to x2.000

Five wild symbols in a winning combination will bring you 25x your stake, while 5 scatters landing anywhere on the reels will award as much as 500x the bet.

The betting range will suit both kinds of players as it starts as low as 4 coins per spin and goes up to 50 coins per line or 2.000 per spin.

Special features

In addition to being one of the most awarding symbols on the paytable, Wilds will help players on their way by substituting all other regular symbols. Of course, they cannot replace scatters.

Considering that the game doesn’t boast free spins round, scatters will pay regardless of their position on the grid. But, that is not all that Expanse Studios has prepared for us!

While spinning the reels, there is a chance to win one of 3 available Jackpots – Mini, Midi and Mega. Jackpot prizes are not progressive, meaning that they will not depend on your bet level. Amazing, isn’t it?

Expanse Studios Has Made It Again

After several successful products such as Titan Roulette Deluxe, Casino Heist and Fairy in Wonderland, Expanse Studios keeps surprising punters all over the world.

It’s clear that they have managed to bring a fairly simple game, whose main highlights are a wide betting range and classic bonus features that will lead you to stunning prizes and Jackpots on top of it.

To add this slot into your online portfolio and inform about the variety of available products and services, visit https://expanse.studio/products/

Founded in 2019, Expanse Studios is a game developer founded by gaming industry veterans bringing a cutting-edge approach to the game creation industry, innovative features, and user-friendly design.

