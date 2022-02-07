Capsule Filling Machine Market Projected to Reach US$ 290.92 million by 2028

Fully Automatic Capsule Filling Machines Segment, by Type, to Lead Market during 2021–2028

NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, February 7, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to The Insight Partners new research study on “Capsule Filling Machine Market Forecast to 2028 – COVID-19 Impact and Global Analysis – by Type, Application, and Capacity,” the market is expected to reach US$ 290.92 million by 2028 from US$ 211.32 million in 2021; it is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 4.7% during 2021–2028. The report highlights trends prevailing in the market and factors driving its growth. The growth of the market is attributed to the advancement in capsule filling machine and the rising prevalence of chronic diseases. However, the high cost incurred in capsule filling machine production hampers the market growth.

Strategic Insights



Report Coverage Details

Market Size Value in - US$ 211.32 million in 2021

Market Size Value by - US$ 290.92 million by 2028

Growth rate - CAGR of 4.7% during 2021 to 2028

Forecast Period - 2021-2028

Base Year - 2021

Segments covered - Type, Application, and Capacity

Regional scope - North America; Europe; Asia Pacific; Latin America; MEA

Country scope - US, UK, Canada, Germany, France, Italy, Australia, Russia, China, Japan, South Korea, Saudi Arabia, Brazil, Argentina

Report coverage - Revenue forecast, company ranking, competitive landscape, growth factors, and trends

Capsule filling machines, also known as encapsulation machines, are mechanical devices extensively employed in pharmaceutical and industrial purposes. These machines fill empty soft or hard gelatin capsules of various sizes with powders, granules, semi-solids, or liquids carrying active pharmaceutical ingredients or a combination of active pharmaceutical ingredients and excipients. The machines are utilized in a wide range of industries, such as chemical, pharmaceutical, animal feed, and food & beverages. For various types of capsule fillers, there are around 1,600 installations globally.

Growing Prevalence of Chronic Diseases Drives Capsule Filling Machine Market

The increasing prevalence of chronic diseases, such as cardiovascular diseases (CVDs), cancer, diabetes, stroke, and kidney disease, has raised the demand for capsule filling machines to facilitate the medicinal capsule production. According to the WHO, cardiovascular diseases are the leading cause of death worldwide, killing 17.9 million people every year. Additionally, the rising prevalence of diabetes has increased need for medicinal capsules, driving the increased demand for capsule filling machines. According to the International Diabetes Federation's ninth edition of the Diabetes Atlas, about 463 million adults (aged 20–79 years) were suffering from diabetes in 2019, with the figure anticipated to reach 700 million by 2045. The increasing prevalence of cancer is boosting the demand for capsule filling machines as well. As per the WHO, cancer has been the second biggest cause of death worldwide, accounting for 9.6 million deaths in 2018. The surge in the cases of chronic renal diseases, worldwide, has also increased the need for daily drugs, which is reflected on the market’s growth. The National Institute of Diabetes and Digestive and Kidney Diseases stated in a report that over 661,000 Americans suffered from kidney failure in 2018, with 468,000 requiring dialysis and daily drugs. As a result of the rising frequency of chronic diseases and infections, pharmaceuticals products are registering a rapid increase in their demand, underscoring the importance of capsule filling machines.

Impact of COVID-19 Pandemic on Capsule Filling Machine Market

The COVID-19 pandemic is adversely affecting industries worldwide. The outbreak led to significant disruptions in primary industries, such as manufacturing, healthcare, energy & power, electronics & semiconductor, aerospace & defense, and construction in 2020. It had a negative impact on the total sales of most companies. However, several businesses are pursuing research and development for the creation of efficient COVID-19 treatments. The development of medications for COVID-19 has propelled the demand for capsule filling machine technologies. Therefore, the pandemic had a favorable impact on the capsule filling machine market due to the increased requirements of capsule filling machine technologies from a few sectors, such as pharmaceuticals and nutraceuticals. The opportunities were provided to the market due to the rising number of COVID-19 positive patients.

Based on type, the capsule filling machine market is segmented into manual capsule filling machines, semi-automatic capsule filling machines, and fully automatic capsule filling machines. The fully automatic capsule filling machines segment held the largest share of the market in 2021 and is anticipated to register the highest CAGR in the market during the forecast period. The market growth for this segment is attributed to the various advantages provided by fully automatic capsule filling machine, such as high production speeds, reliability and consistency, and upgradable machinery.

Capsule Filling Machine Market: Competitive Landscape and Key Developments

ACG; Capsugel, Inc (A subsidiary of Lonza Group AG); Schaefer Technologies; Syntegon Technology GmbH; Torpac Inc.; Zhejiang Fuchang Machinery Co., Ltd; Beijing Hanlin Hangyu Technology Development Inc.; M2G S.r.l; and I.M.A. Industria Macchine Automatiche S.p.A. are among the leading companies operating in the capsule filling machine market.

Capsule Filling Machine Market Revenue to Cross US$ 290.92 Million by 2028