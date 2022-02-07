Western Blotting Market Will Grow At A CAGR of 5.4% | Thermo Fisher Scientific, GE Healthcare, Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd.

Western Blotting Market

Western blotting, also called as immunoblotting, is a subtype of blotting technique that is used to separate and identify proteins.

SEATTLE, WASHINGTON, UNITED STATES, February 7, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Western Blotting Market Research focuses on the key trends prevailing in the Global Western Blotting Industry sector. The existing Industry scenario has been studied and future projections with respect to the sector have also been investigated. Market study report comprises evaluation of numerous influential factors including industry overview in terms of historic and present situation, key manufacturers, product/service application and types, key regions and marketplaces, forecast estimation for global market share, revenue and CAGR.

Overview:

Western blotting is a rapid and sensitive assay for detection and characterization of proteins. It is works on the principle of immuno-chromatography where proteins are separated according to their molecular weight. Gel electrophoresis can be used to obtain the primary antibody and for the denaturation of proteins. Western blotting is also used in confirmatory and diagnostics tests and in blood doping tests.

Drivers:

Increasing research and development related to protein expression is expected to boost growth of the global western blotting market. For instance, in January 2020, a team of researchers form the Université Libre de Bruxelles, a French-speaking research university in Brussels, Belgium reported the use of western blotting in a research to demonstrate that conditional deletion of Nrp1 or Flt1 in epidermal cells inhibited psoriasis mediated by c-Jun/JunB deletion or Vegfa overexpression.

Opportunities:

Integration of western blotting and ELISA (enzyme-linked immunosorbent assay) is expected to provide market players with significant growth opportunities. For instance, in August 2019, a team of researchers from the Nanjing Agricultural University revealed that western blotting and ELISA in combination with Recombinant Hepatocellular Carcinoma-Associated Antigen 59 (rHc-HCA59) can be used to detect Haemonchus contortus infection in goat.

Market Trends:

Increasing prevalence of infectious diseases and increasing research and development activities is expected to drive growth of the global western blotting market.

Moreover, development of knockout cell lysates is expected to augment growth of the global western blotting market. For instance, in November 2019, Abcam announced the development of knockout cell lysates that can be used to study loss-of-function phenotypes at the proteomic level and routine applications such as mass spectroscopy and western blotting.

Competitive Landscape:

Key players active in the global western blotting market are GE Healthcare, Advansta, Inc., Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc., Thermo Fisher Scientific, EMD Millipore Corporation, Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd., LI-COR, Inc., PerkinElmer Inc., Danaher Corporation (Lumigen), and Bio-Techne Corporation (ProteinSimple Inc.), among others.

Key Developments:

In June 2019, Thermo Fisher Scientific announced the launch of powerful invitrogen ibright 1500 imaging system series for western blot and gel imaging.

In October 2018, IGeneX announced the availability of its newly-developed, advanced testing methods to aid in the diagnosis of patients infected with Bartonella, an emerging epidemic with potentially disabling and life- threatening consequences.

