Infection Surveillance Solutions Market Size Worth US$ 763.7 million by 2025 says, The Insight Partners

Software segment is expected to grow the market for infection surveillance solutions over the forecast period for type segment.

UNITED STATES, NEW YORK, February 7, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to The Insight Partners market research study titled 'Infection surveillance solutions market to 2025 - Global Analysis and Forecasts by Type and End User. The global infection surveillance solutions market is expected to reach US$ 763.7 Mn in 2025 from US$ 294.1 Mn in 2017. The market is estimated to grow with a CAGR of 13.0% from 2018-2025. The report highlights the trends prevalent in the global infection surveillance solutions market and the factors driving the market along with those that act as deterrents to its growth.

Strategic Insights:

Report Coverage (Details)

Market Size Value in US$ 294.1 million in 2017

Market Size Value by US$ 763.7 million by 2025

Growth Rate CAGR of 13.7% from 2018 to 2025

Forecast Period 2018-2025

Base Year 2018

No. of Pages 183

No. Tables 75

No. of Charts & Figures 65

Segments covered By Type, End User and Geography

Regional scope North America; Europe; Asia Pacific; Latin America; MEA

Country scope US, UK, Canada, Germany, France, Italy, Australia, Russia, China, Japan, South Korea, Saudi Arabia, Brazil, Argentina

Report coverage Revenue forecast, company ranking, competitive landscape, growth factors, and trends

Infection surveillance solutions refer to the software and integrated entities that helps to gather the medical data related to factors causing healthcare associated infections (HAIs) in the medical facilities and offer features in order to monitor, analyze, control as well as create a control action plan to reduce and prevent the HAIs. The growth of the Infection Surveillance Solutions in healthcare market is attributed to the increasing number of healthcare associated infections, government initiatives for prevention of healthcare associated infections (HAIs), rise in the integration of information technology into various healthcare platforms are key drivers for the growth of the market. However, the growth of the market is restrained by various factors such as high costs of the software and dearth of skilled professionals to offer services in remote areas.

The Infection Surveillance Solutions in healthcare market is expected to witness substantial growth post-pandemic. The COVID-19 has affected economies and industries in various countries due to lockdowns, travel bans, and business shutdowns. The COVID-19 crisis has overburdened public health systems in many countries and highlighted the strong need for sustainable investment in health systems. As the COVID-19 pandemic progresses, the healthcare industry is expected to see a drop in growth. The life sciences segment thrives due to increased demand for invitro diagnostic products and rising research and development activities worldwide. However, the medical technologies and imaging segment is witnessing drop in sales due to a smaller number of surgeries being carried out and delayed or prolonged equipment procurement.

Healthcare associated infections, or nosocomial infections affects the patients in hospitals and other healthcare facilities that are not present in the patients at the time of admission. These infections affect the patients not only during their stay in the hospitals, but also post patient’s discharge from hospitals. Moreover, these occupational infections are observed to be common in within the hospital and nursing staff too. According to the World Health Organization (WHO), hundreds of millions of patients are affected by healthcare associated infections every year leading to significant morbidity and mortality around the world. The WHO Healthcare Associated Infections Fact Sheet of 2016 suggests that of every 100 hospitalized patients at a given time, 7 in the developed countries and 10 in developing countries acquires at least one healthcare associated infection.

Moreover, in high income countries, approximately 30% of patients in intensive care units (ICUs) are affected by at least one HAIs. This rate of HAIs is approximately 2-3 folds higher in the low and middle income countries. In addition, the WHO claims that the newborns are at a higher risk of developing these infections, with infection rates 3-20 times higher in developing countries as compared to high income countries of the globe. As a result of this significant prevalence rate of these infections, the endemic burden of health care associated infections is also turning up higher, majorly among the developing economies of the world. The European Centre for Disease Prevention and Control reports an average prevalence of 7.1% in European countries. The Centre estimates that 4 131 000 patients are affected by approximately 4 544 100 episodes of health care-associated infection every year in Europe. Thus, the increasing prevalence of HAIs is expected to create a demand for infection surveillance solutions promoting market growth across the world.

The prevention and reduction of healthcare-associated infections is a top priority for the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services (HHS). The HHS Steering Committee for the Prevention of Healthcare-Associated Infections was established in July 2008. The Steering Committee, along with scientists and program officials across HHS, developed the HHS Action Plan to prevent Healthcare-Associated Infections, providing a roadmap for HAI prevention in acute care hospitals.

Global infection surveillance solutions market, based on the type was segmented into software and services. In 2017, the software segment held the largest share of the market, by type. However, the services is expected to grow at the fastest CAGR during the forecast period owing to the increasing demand for these services pre and post incorporation of these solutions in various medical institutions.

Infection Surveillance Solutions Market: Competitive Landscape and Key Developments

The major players operating in the infection surveillance solutions market include BD, Wolters Kluwer, Sunquest Information Systems, Inc., Premier, Baxter (ICNet Systems, Inc.), GOJO Industries, Inc., Cerner Corporation, Deb Group Ltd., PeraHealth, and VigiLanz Corporation among others.

