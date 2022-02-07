Cell Counting Devices Market Will Grow At A CAGR of 7.8% | Paul Marienfeld GmbH & Co. KG, ChemoMetec A/S

Cell Counting Devices Market

Cell counting is a method of counting or quantifying the cells. This method is used to determine the concentration and viability of cells

SEATTLE, WASHINGTON, UNITED STATES, February 7, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Cell Counting Devices Market Research focuses on the key trends prevailing in the Global Cell Counting Devices Industry sector. The existing Industry scenario has been studied and future projections with respect to the sector have also been investigated. Market study report comprises evaluation of numerous influential factors including industry overview in terms of historic and present situation, key manufacturers, product/service application and types, key regions and marketplaces, forecast estimation for global market share, revenue and CAGR.

Overview:

Cell counting is a practice used to determine physical properties of cells, including viability, density, and concentration. Doctors use cell counting devices to determine the condition of the patient. Doctors use it to determine the concentration of platelets, red blood cells, white blood cells, etc. and its quantity to evaluate health status of the patients.

Drivers:

Players in the market are focusing on developing novel products, which in turn is expected to augment the growth of the global cell counting devices market during the forecast period. For instance, in January 2019, DeNovix Inc. announced the launch of the CellDrop Automated Cell Counter. CellDrop is the first instrument to incorporate DeNovix’ patent-pending DirectPipette Technology, which helps ensure accurate and precise cell suspension. CellDrop is designed to eliminate the slides and the complex method of hemocytometer.

Moreover, players in the market are actively participating in events and conferences related to cell counting devices. For instance, in 2019, Bio-Rad Laboratories showcased new automation features of its ZE5 Cell Analyzer during the Society for Laboratory Automation and Screening 2019 International Conference and Exhibition (SLAS) in Washington, D.C. ZE5 Cell Analyzer is capable of processing 96 or 384 plates under 60 minutes.

Furthermore, market players are adopting various strategies, such as partnership/collaboration, to develop novel products. For instance, in November 2017, RiboBio and GE Healthcare enter into a strategic partnership to establish oligonucleotide drug development and manufacturing facility in China. Moreover, in April 2019, Nexcelom Bioscience announced the launch of the revolutionary high throughput, high-speed automated cell counter, Cellaca MX.

Key Players:

Key players active in the global cell counting devices market are Thermo Fisher Scientific, GE Healthcare, Agilent Technologies, Inc., Bio-Rad Laboratories, Corning Inc., Tip Biosystems, BioTek Instruments, Inc., ChemoMetec A/S, Paul Marienfeld GmbH & Co. KG, and Becton, Dickinson and Company, among others.

