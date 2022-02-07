Eczema Therapeutics Market by 2022 Trends Progresses for Huge Profits at US$ 32,347.7 Mn by Global Demand to 2028

Eczema Therapeutics Market

Eczema, also called as dermatitis or atopic dermatitis is characterized by rashes, skin redness, and itchy skin.

Eczema Therapeutics Market Report 2022-2028 includes a comprehensive analysis of the present Market.

Eczema Therapeutics Market Report contains in depth information major manufacturers, opportunities, challenges, and industry trends and their impact on the market forecast. Eczema Therapeutics also provides data about the company and its operations. This report also provides information on the Pricing Strategy, Brand Strategy, Target Client, Distributors/Traders List offered by the company.

Market Dynamics

R&D of new drugs is expected to propel growth of the global eczema therapeutics market over the forecast period. For example, at the American Academy of Dermatology Annual Meeting, Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. presented the new analyses of Dupixent (dupilumab) in patients as young as 6 years with moderate-to-severe atopic dermatitis, in April 2021. The presentation was also made at the 20th European Society for Pediatric Dermatology Annual Meeting.

Moreover, high prevalence of atopic dermatitis is also expected to drive growth of the global eczema therapeutics market. For instance, 15-20% of the children and 1-3% of the adults are currently suffering from atopic dermatitis or eczema worldwide, according to the article published in the Allergy and Asthma Network, in 2019.

Market Opportunities

R&D of new drugs is expected to offer lucrative growth opportunities for players in the global eczema therapeutics market. For example, in February 2021, a study by University of California, San Diego School of Medicine, reported that a universal strain of bacteria i.e. Staphylococcus hominis A9, derived from healthy human skin, can be used for the treatment of atopic dermatitis.

Covid-19 Impact Analysis

According to the Asthma and Allergy Foundation of America: 2020 report, the cases of dry skin, eczema, cracked skin, itchiness, and other skin conditions increased post pandemic as people began frequently washing hands and using hand sanitizers. Another study by Father Muller Medical College, India, reported that out of 582 people (291 healthcare professionals (HCPs) and 291 healthy individuals from the general population), 92.6% of HCPs and 68.7% of the general population showed hand dermatitis after following stringent hand hygiene during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Market Trends

Major players operating in the global eczema therapeutics market are focused on R&D to expand their product portfolio. For example, the U.S. Food and Drug Administration, in 2017, approved Dupixent (dupilumab) injection from Regeneron for the treatment of atopic dermatitis)

Key Players

Major players operating in the global eczema therapeutics market include, AbbieVie Inc., AstraZeneca plc, Astellas Pharma Inc., Anacor Pharmaceuticals Inc., Encore Dermatology Inc., F. Hoffmann-La Roche AG, GlaxoSmithKline plc, Meda AB, Novartis AG, Pfizer Inc., Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc., and Sanofi S.A.

