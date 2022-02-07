Conjugate Vaccine Market Will Grow At A CAGR of 9.6% | Sanofi S.A, Pfizer, Inc., Merck & Co.

Conjugate Vaccine Market

Increasing collaborations among key players to develop and introduce vaccines for pneumococcal and meningococcal diseases in the market

SEATTLE, WASHINGTON, UNITED STATES, February 7, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Conjugate Vaccine Market Research focuses on the key trends prevailing in the Global Conjugate Vaccine Industry sector. The existing Industry scenario has been studied and future projections with respect to the sector have also been investigated. Market study report comprises evaluation of numerous influential factors including industry overview in terms of historic and present situation, key manufacturers, product/service application and types, key regions and marketplaces, forecast estimation for global market share, revenue and CAGR.

Overview:

Conjugate vaccine is a combination of a weak antigen with a strong antigen to provide active immunization against the immune system having a strong response to the weakened antigen. A conjugate vaccine is used to invoke an immune system response against the weak antigen.

Drivers:

Favorable government support to increase vaccination is expected to augment the growth of the global conjugate vaccine market over the forecast period. For instance, high prevalence of zoonotic and infectious diseases in humans has led to increased research and development for the innovation of new and effective recombinant vaccines for the prevention of diseases. Thus, to prevent diseases, several governments across the globe have launched several campaigns to increase awareness among people regarding vaccination.

Manufacturing companies are also focusing on providing free vaccination to poor people, this in turn is also expected to boost growth of the global conjugate vaccine market. For instance, according to National Center for Biotechnology Information (2014 article), the global launch of the Pneumococcal Conjugate Vaccine (PCV) is expected to prevent 5.4 to 7.7 million deaths in children by 2030 and help achieve Goal-4 of the 'Millennium Development Goals'. Keeping this in mind, the World Health Organization (WHO) recommended the inclusion of PCV 7 and Haemophilus Influenzae Type b (Hib) in the national vaccination schedules of all countries.

Moreover, various countries took measures to introduce conjugate vaccines along with funding programs is expected to aid in the growth of the global conjugate vaccines market. For instance, in 2016, Global Alliance for Vaccines and Immunization (GAVI) approved the request of two countries (Azerbaijan and Armenia) to switch from PCV10 to PCV13.

Regional Insights:

North America to witness robust growth in the global conjugate vaccine market due to increase in government support and funding. For instance, in August 2016, the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) awarded US$ 468,328 to the Sabin Vaccine Institute to support sustainable financing, planning, and decision-making for immunization programs in low- and middle-income countries.

Key Players:

Key players active in the global conjugate vaccine market are Bio-Med, Biological E. Limited, Bharat Biotech, GlaxoSmithKline plc, Merck & Co., Inc., Pfizer, Inc., Pfizer, Inc., and Serum institute of India Pvt. Ltd., among others.

