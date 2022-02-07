Beta Glucan Based Products Market Will Grow At A CAGR of 7.2% | kosmmune, Lesaffre Group, Merck KGaA, Garuda Int.

Beta Glucan Based Products Market

Beta glucan is a valuable dietary ?ber present in cereal crops, especially in barley, oat, and some mushrooms

SEATTLE, WASHINGTON, UNITED STATES, February 7, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Beta Glucan Based Products Market Research focuses on the key trends prevailing in the Global Beta Glucan Based Products Industry sector. The existing Industry scenario has been studied and future projections with respect to the sector have also been investigated. Market study report comprises evaluation of numerous influential factors including industry overview in terms of historic and present situation, key manufacturers, product/service application and types, key regions and marketplaces, forecast estimation for global market share, revenue and CAGR.

𝐆𝐞𝐭 𝐒𝐚𝐦𝐩𝐥𝐞 𝐑𝐞𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭 𝐰𝐢𝐭𝐡 𝐋𝐚𝐭𝐞𝐬𝐭 𝐈𝐧𝐬𝐢𝐠𝐡𝐭𝐬 @ https://www.coherentmarketinsights.com/insight/request-sample/2597

Beta glucans are the topic of study thanks to their beneficial role in declining blood cholesterol, reducing the danger of obesity, and boosting the system to fight cancer. Moreover, various health regulatory bodies have approved beta glucan-containing substances to cut back blood cholesterol levels by 5% to eight. this enables the assorted major players within the market to work within the beta glucan based products market and gain significant market share. as an example, in April 2019, Lantmännen bought an oatmeal business from Tate & Lyle in Kimstad, Sweden. additionally, the acquisition of Lantmannen's Tate & Lyle's Mill and therefore the production facility for processing oats at Kimstad will strengthen Lantmannen's position within the oats market.

Naturex (now a subsidiary of Givaudan) acquired Swedish Oat Fibre, a specialized Swedish-based producer with a serious international presence as a producer of cosmetics and animal feed, nutraceuticals, food industry, oat protein, oat oil oat beta glucans dietary fibre applications in November 2017. Leica Biosystems acquired Devisor Medical Products, Inc., a world leader in physiological pathology laboratory solutions and equipment and a subsidiary of Danaher Corporation in December 2014. NutraQ announced its entry into a distribution partnership with American International Chemical LLC (AIC) in October 2014, to distribute the NBG range of beta-glucans only within the US, Mexico, and Canada.

Moreover, the introduction of regulations and gradually increasing study have increased the applying area of yeast beta glucan and increased the market size. Health claims are approved for foods containing beta glucan within the US, Finland, Sweden, Canada, and therefore the UK since 2006. Health claims approved by the FDA and also the European Food Safety Authority (EFSA) are supported study showing that 3 grams of beta-glucans per day of three oats or barley can decline blood cholesterol levels by 6% to eight.

𝐏𝐮𝐫𝐜𝐡𝐚𝐬𝐞 𝐓𝐡𝐢𝐬 𝐏𝐫𝐞𝐦𝐢𝐮𝐦 𝐑𝐞𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭 𝐓𝐨 𝐀𝐜𝐜𝐞𝐬𝐬 𝐅𝐮𝐥𝐥 𝐈𝐧𝐟𝐨𝐫𝐦𝐚𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧 (Flat USD 2000 OFF)@ https://www.coherentmarketinsights.com/promo/buynow/2597

The FDA announced a replacement regulatory definition in May 2016, for dietary fibre, stating that so as to be considered a source of fibre, isolated or synthetic indigestible carbohydrates must have demonstrable physical health benefits. Products containing a minimum of 0.75 grams of beta-glucan per serving may use the FDA health claim, 'Fibre dissolved in foods like oats as a part of a diet low in saturated fat and cholesterol may reduce the chance of cardiopathy.'

Global Beta Glucan Based Products Market: Key Takeaways

• The size of the worldwide beta glucan-based products market was estimated at US$ 455.4 Mn in 2017 and over the estimated period (2018–2026) is predicted to witness a CAGR of seven.2%, because of the growing focus of key players during this market.

• On the premise of source, in 2017, the yeast segment had an oversized market share. Yeast-derived beta-glucan is one amongst the leading products on the market with high cholesterol levels and wide application in diabetes management and immune enhancement. This segment is probably going to grow significantly within the estimated period because of increased awareness of the immune booster components.

• On the premise of grade, in 2017, the pharma segment had an oversized market share. Beta glucan-based products are widely utilized in pharma grade products like health supplements powders, capsules, and tablets. Oats and barley are very rich sources of beta-glucans, indicating an immune modulator effect. thanks to its immunity modulator effect, pharma grade beta glucans are likely to extend the pharma segment over the estimated period.

Global Beta Glucan Based Products Market: Competitive Landscape

Key players performing in the global beta glucan based products market are AIPPO, Super Beta Glucan Inc., Danaher Corporation, Givaudan SA, Carbon Medical Technologies Inc., Lantmännen, NutraQ AS, Kemin Industries Inc., Quegen Biotech Co. Ltd., Biotec Pharmacon ASA, Ceapro Inc., Amarte USA LLC, Macrocare Tech Co. Ltd., STR Biotech Co. Ltd., Kerry Group PLC, Koninklijke DSM N.V., Ohly GmBH, Garuda International Inc., Merck KGaA, Lesaffre Group, and Jkosmmune.

𝐑𝐞𝐪𝐮𝐞𝐬𝐭 𝐏𝐃𝐅 𝐁𝐫𝐨𝐜𝐡𝐮𝐫𝐞 𝐰𝐢𝐭𝐡 𝐋𝐚𝐭𝐞𝐬𝐭 𝐈𝐧𝐬𝐢𝐠𝐡𝐭𝐬 @ https://www.coherentmarketinsights.com/insight/request-pdf/2597

𝐀𝐛𝐨𝐮𝐭 𝐂𝐨𝐡𝐞𝐫𝐞𝐧𝐭 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐈𝐧𝐬𝐢𝐠𝐡𝐭𝐬

Coherent Market Insights is a global market intelligence and consulting organization that provides syndicated research reports, customized research reports, and consulting services. We are known for our actionable insights and authentic reports in various domains including aerospace and defense, agriculture, food and beverages, automotive, chemicals and materials, and virtually all domains and an exhaustive list of sub-domains under the sun. We create value for clients through our highly reliable and accurate reports. We are also committed in playing a leading role in offering insights in various sectors post-COVID-19 and continue to deliver measurable, sustainable results for our clients.

Other Reports

U.S. Severe Oral Mucositis Market

Allergic Conjunctivitis Market