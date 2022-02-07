At 18.3% CAGR Lentiviral Vectors Market To Reach US$ 573.6 million By 2028 | Vigene Biosciences

Lentiviral Vectors Market

Lentiviral vectors are used as a means to deliver foreign genetic material into another cell.

SEATTLE, WASHINGTON, UNITED STATES, February 7, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Lentiviral Vectors Market Report 2022-2028 includes a comprehensive analysis of the present Market. The report starts with the basic Lentiviral Vectors industry overview and then goes into each and every detail.

Lentiviral Vectors Market Report contains in depth information major manufacturers, opportunities, challenges, and industry trends and their impact on the market forecast. Lentiviral Vectors also provides data about the company and its operations. This report also provides information on the Pricing Strategy, Brand Strategy, Target Client, Distributors/Traders List offered by the company.

Growing technological advancements by key players is projected to boost the global lentiviral vectors market growth. For instance, in April 2018, Takara Bio USA, Inc. developed a rapid test for the measurement of recombinant lentivirus titers using a smartphone.

Similarly, in October 2018, Tokyo Medical and Dental University (TMDU) announced that the researchers of the university has developed a method to esclate the released lentiviral particles produced by host cells, to facilitate the use of the lentiviral vectors for introducing foreign genes into cells.

Global Lentiviral Vectors Market – Impact of Coronavirus (Covid-19) Pandemic

The COVID-19 pandemic has drastically affected clinical trials. Many trials have paused enrollment and researchers are facing multiple challenges associated with setting up remote visits, performing laboratory, and other study assessments.

According to a survey conducted by Medidata Solutions, Inc. (an American technology company, which develops and markets software as a service for clinical trials), on April 23, 2020, 63% of survey respondents reported that they stopped recruiting new patients for ongoing clinical trials and 43% of the respondents postponed their studies. Moreover, on March 25, 2020, Reuters, an international news organization, reported that major market players such as Pfizer Inc, Eli Lilly and Company, and Bristol Myers Squibb have delayed patient recruitment in new and ongoing global trials due to the coronavirus outbreak.

However, many research institutes are focusing on development of vaccine for COVID-19 using various gene therapies, which include lentiviral vectors. For instance, Shenzhen Geno-Immune Medical Institute initiated a phase 1 clinical trial on February 15, 2020, to assess the safety and immunity of a Covid-19 coronavirus artificial antigen presenting cell vaccine using efficient lentiviral vectors system.

Browse 54 Market Data Tables and 48 Figures spread through 237 Pages and in-depth TOC on “Lentiviral Vectors Market”- Global Forecast to 2027, By Product Type (1st-generation, 2nd-generation, and 3rd-generation), By Indication (HIV, β-thalassemia, X-linked Adrenoleukodystrophy, Metachromatic Leukodystrophy, and Wiskott-Aldrich Syndrome), By End User (Hospitals, Clinics, and Research Institutes), and by Region (North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East, and Africa).

Key players are adopting collaborations and agreements for expanding market presence, which is expected to foster the market growth. For instance, on July 15, 2020, Orchard Therapeutics, a biotech company which focuses on gene therapies, entered into two global royalty-bearing license agreements with GlaxoSmithKline plc, for using the lentiviral stable cell line technology (LV-SCLT). The LV-SCLT enables the lentiviral vectors to be introduced into a cell line in a single step.

Similarly, in December 2017, Merck KGaA signed a commercial supply agreement with bluebird bio for manufacturing viral vectors. Under the multi-year agreement, Merck KGaA will produce lentiviral vectors for bluebird bio.

Key Takeaways of the Global Lentiviral Vectors Market:

The global lentiviral vectors market is expected to exhibit a CAGR of 18.3% over the forecast period, due to rise agreements and collaborations among market players. For instance, in June 2019, SIRION Biotech GmbH announced that it entered into a license agreement with the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases (NIAID), to develop gene therapy programs for patients with X-linked severe combined immunodeficiency (SCID-X1), by using SIRION’s LentiBOOST technology.

Among indication, HIV segment accounted for largest market share in 2019, due to growing prevalence of HIV. According to the World Health Organization (WHO), around 160,000 people were diagnosed with HIV in the European Region in 2017.

Key players operating in the global lentiviral vectors market include Thermo Fisher Scientific, Sirion-Biotech GmbH, Vigene Biosciences, OriGene Technologies, Inc., SignaGen Laboratories, Sino Biological Inc., Takara Bio Inc., Cell Biolabs, Inc., GenTarget Inc., GENEMEDI, and bluebird bio, Inc.

