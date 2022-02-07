Straw Market to attain a valuation of US$ 26.5 Billion by 2029 - Comprehensive Research Report by FMI 

Straw Market - Analysis, Outlook, Growth, Trends, Forecasts

/EIN News/ -- DUBAI, United Arab Emirates, Feb. 07, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global Straw Market stands at a net worth of US$ 18.1 Bn in 2022, and is predicted to rise at a CAGR of 5.9% over the forecast period to attain a valuation of US$ 26.5 Bn by 2029.



The recent past has observed significant increase in the number of foodservice restaurants. This would remain among the leading factors driving consumption of straws at a global level. The mass shift in preference from plastics to recyclable and biodegradable material alternatives has been the key trend shaping straw sales. On the back of these factors, the Straw Market is projected to expand at a strong CAGR of nearly 5.9% during the forecast period (2022 - 2029).

Straw Market Size (2022) US$ 18.1 Bn Sales Forecast (2029) US$ 26.5 Bn Global Market Growth Rate (2022 to 2029) 5.9% CAGR Share of Top 5 Straw Suppliers 50%



Paper has been witnessing solid rise in demand as an eco-friendly, sustainable alternative to single use plastic, which indicates a massive opportunity for paper straws in the near future. Currently, plastic straws and paper straws collectively account for the most of global market revenues.

Key Takeaways - Straw Market Study

Plastic straws are the most common trash item found in ocean. To overcome this and decrease the consumption of plastic straws, various manufacturers are offering recyclable, reusable, and compostable straws

Increasing number of bars and lounges, restaurants, and quick service restaurants is intensifying consumption of straws

Brand owners are investing in marketing and branding of products, which are expected to gain consumers’ attention

Straw manufacturers are collaborating to produce custom-made straws with logos and taglines for marketing as well as branding

To eliminate the usage of single-use plastic straws, foodservice companies and brand owners such as McDonald’s and Starbucks are using paper and bio-based straws



Scope of the Report

Attribute Details Forecast Period 2022-2029 Historical Data Available for 2014-2021 Market Analysis Value in US$ Mn Key Regions Covered • North America



• Latin America



• Europe



• East Asia



• South Asia & Pacific



• Middle East & Africa (MEA) Key Countries Covered • U.S.



• Canada



• Mexico



• Brazil



• Argentina



• Germany



• Italy



• France



• U.K



• Nordic



• Spain



• Japan



• China



• India



• Malaysia



• Thailand



• Australia



• GCC Countries



• South Africa



• Turkey Key Market Segments Covered • Product



• Straw Length



• Sales Channel



• End Use



• Region Key Companies Profiled • Hoffmaster Group Inc.



• Tetra Pak International S.A.



• Hay Straws



• Stora Enso Oy



• FinalStraw



• Bio Agave



• Aardvark Straws



• Absolute Custom Extrusions



• Southeastern Liquid Analyzers



• Klean Kanteen



• Koffie Straw



• Simply Straws

E-catering and Online Foodservice Platforms to Propel Straw Market Growth

Online foodservice platforms are providing convenient delivery at low costs, along with efficient packaging solutions, which is fueling worldwide sales of straws. Changing consumption pattern from offline to online sales channel in the F&B industry is anticipated to drive the straw market growth. Increasing number of fast food outlets and restaurants are also anticipated to create huge demand for straws in coming years.

Straw Market - Key Trends Shaping Competition

Manufacturers in the straw market are adopting collaboration strategy to expand their global reach. Leading players are offering wide range of options for straw consumers, such as collapsible straws, biodegradable straws, recyclable straws, reusable straws, and straw (Hay) straws.

