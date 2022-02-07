Europe Animal Healthcare Market Will Grow At A CAGR of 4.5% | Merck & Co., Inc., Virbac, Dechra Pharmaceuticals Plc

Europe Animal Healthcare Market

Animal healthcare focuses on effective animal health management by diagnosing and treating the diseases

SEATTLE, WASHINGTON, UNITED STATES, February 7, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Europe Animal Healthcare Market Research focuses on the key trends prevailing in the Global Europe Animal Healthcare Industry sector. The existing Industry scenario has been studied and future projections with respect to the sector have also been investigated. Market study report comprises evaluation of numerous influential factors including industry overview in terms of historic and present situation, key manufacturers, product/service application and types, key regions and marketplaces, forecast estimation for global market share, revenue and CAGR.

Rising product approvals is expected to boost the Europe animal healthcare market growth over the forecast period.

Key companies are involved in gaining product approvals from regulatory authorities, in order to expand the product portfolio. For instance, in April 2019, Vetoquinol S.A. launched Flexprofen, a generic chewable tablet consisting of carprofen, which acts as a non-steroidal anti-inflammatory (NSAID) for treatment of dogs suffering from postoperative pain due to orthopedic surgeries. Moreover, in September 2015, Oculus Innovative Sciences, Inc. launched MicrocynAH Anti-Itch Spray Gel and MicrocynAH Hot Spot Spray Gel, which helps in relieving itchiness and pain associated with skin diseases in animals such as dogs, cats, horses, rabbits, and livestock.

Moreover, increasing incidences of zoonotic pathogens to human working in close proximity of infected animals is expected to accelerate the Europe animal healthcare market growth in the near future. Europe has witnessed a substantial increase in zoonotic diseases, which has led to high demand for animal vaccines in the region. For instance, according to the European Centre for Disease Prevention and Control (ECDC), in 2017, around 381 cases of brucellosis were reported in Europe, in which Greece, Italy, and Spain accounted for around 67.2% of all brucellosis cases reported in Europe.

Europe Animal Healthcare Market – Impact of Coronavirus (Covid-19) Pandemic

The Food and Agriculture Organization of the United Nations provided guidelines to mitigate the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on livestock production and animal health, which included the following recommendations for the livestock farmers to prevent spread of the coronavirus infection:

Communication with professional service providers such as milk collectors, and suppliers of feed and consumables should be established to find solutions to secure supplies, inputs, and services

Communication through producer cooperatives or farmers associations for obtaining necessary exemptions for mobilization of animals, products, and personnel

Explore alternative sales channels such as online sales, e-commerce, and direct sales, and use point-to-point transportation to deliver livestock and related products to buyers

The farmers should obtain latest information on the evolving COVID-19 situation from trusted sources such as radio programs provided by local governments, official news releases, livestock market officers, veterinary pharmacies, farmers associations, and others.

Implementation of practical biosafety and biosecurity measures to prevent human contamination with COVID-19 in the farm. These measures include:

Installation of footbaths and changing the disinfectant frequently

A designated area should be maintained for external visitors; visitor interactions with farm workers should be restricted

Consultation with animal health professionals to improve biosecurity and biosafety in the farm

Increasing number of partnership and collaboration activities is expected to propel the Europe animal healthcare market in the near future. For instance, in March 2017, Boehringer Ingelheim Animal Health and Novozymes entered into a strategic agreement for the development and commercialization of probiotic products for poultry production.

Key Takeaways

The Europe animal healthcare is expected to witness significant growth, registering a CAGR of 4.5% over the forecast period, owing to rising population of as dogs, cats, cattle, and others, thereby driving demand for animal healthcare services. According to PetSecure, a pet insurance provider, there were around 7,570,000 dogs and 11,480,000 cats in France during 2017-2018.

On the basis of animal type, the livestock animal segment accounted for the largest share in the Europe animal healthcare market. This is owing to increasing number of livestock animals in Europe, owing to rising demand for animal protein products such as milk and meat. For instance, according to the Food and Agricultural Organization of the United Nation, in 2018, the sheep population increased from 1,098,662 in 2006 to 1,173,354 in 2016.

On the basis of administration, oral segment held dominant position in 2018, owing to increasing number of partnerships and collaborations for development of new products and rising awareness about animal health. For instance, in February 2019, ECO Animal Health Ltd., a subsidiary of ECO Animal Health Group plc, entered into a worldwide exclusive poultry vaccine development and licensing deal with Ghent University.

Companies operating in the Europe animal healthcare market include Merck & Co., Inc., Virbac, Dechra Pharmaceuticals Plc., Vetoquinol S.A., Zoetis Inc., Ceva Santé Animale, Bayer AG, Elanco, Evonik Industries AG, and Archer Daniels Midland Company

