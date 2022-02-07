Sustainable Bioenergy Market To Eyewitness Massive Growth By 2027 | Archer Daniels Midland Company, Bp Plc., Cargill

Sustainable Bioenergy Market

In order to achieve these goals, sustainable bioenergy requires a comprehensive approach to biomass use.

SEATTLE, WA, UNITED STATES , February 7, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Market Overview:

Competitive Landscape:

Major players operating in the global sustainable bioenergy market include, Honeywell UOP, Deinove SAS, Novozymes A/S, Cargill, Incorporated, Oleon N.V., BP Plc., Valero Energy Corporation, Enerkem, Renmatix, Inc., and Archer Daniels Midland Company.

Key Market Drivers:

Increasing funding for R&D in bioenergy is expected to propel growth of the global sustainable bioenergy market over the forecast period. For instance, in January 2022, The N.C. Bioenergy Research Initiative and the New and Emerging Crops Program awarded US$ 1 million in grants for 15 projects aimed at boosting bioenergy opportunities and crop production in the state.

Covid-19 Impact Analysis

Globally, as of 4:37pm CET, 27 January 2022, there have been 360,578,392 confirmed cases of COVID-19, including 5,620,865 deaths, reported to WHO. As of 26 January 2022, a total of 9,679,721,754 vaccine doses have been administered. The emergence of Covid-19 has led to significant aid in biofuel production. For instance, in January 2022, The U.S Department of Agriculture Rural Business-Cooperative Service announced to amend its program offering US$ 700 million in COVID-19 aid to biofuel producers.

Key Takeaways

Increasing generation of electricity from biomass is expected to propel growth of the global sustainable bioenergy market over the forecast period. For instance, according to the U.S. Energy Information Administration, the electric power sector generated 27.8 billion kilowatt hours (kWh) of electricity from biomass in 2021, including 15.6 billion kWh from waste biomass and 12.2 billion kWh from wood biomass.

MARKET TAXONOMY

On the basis of source, the sustainable bioenergy market is segmented into:

Bioenergy Crops

Agricultural Residues

Post-consumer Waste

Animal Waste

Forestry Products

On the basis of product type, the sustainable bioenergy market is segmented into:

Bioethanol

Biodiesel

Biogas

Hydrocarbon Biofuel

Others

About Coherent Market Insights:

Coherent Market Insights is a global market intelligence and consulting organization that provides syndicated research reports, customized research reports, and consulting services. We are known for our actionable insights and authentic reports in various domains including aerospace and defense, agriculture, food and beverages, automotive, chemicals and materials, and virtually all domains and an exhaustive list of sub-domains under the sun. We create value for clients through our highly reliable and accurate reports. We are also committed in playing a leading role in offering insights in various sectors post-COVID-19 and continue to deliver measurable, sustainable results for our clients.